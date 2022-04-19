DAWN.COM Logo

MWM supports Imran’s stance on ‘imported govt’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 19, 2022 - Updated April 19, 2022 10:17am

KARACHI: Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi has said he assured former prime minister Imran Khan that his party will never accept any “imported government” in the country.

Speaking to the participants of an Iftar party, he said he had met the former PM and discussed various issues, including single national curriculum, terrorism and missing persons.

“No power can defeat dignified nations. We can bring down imperialist forces to their knees if we become a united nation,” he added.

He said the greater Israel plan of the USA had failed. “Imperialistic powers are defeated and embarrassed in Lebanon, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said.

He said today every Pakistani was chanting anti-American slogans. “We will not allow anyone to interfere in our national, foreign and interior affairs,” he said.

He also appealed to the Shia and Sunni communities to observe upcoming Al Quds Day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

Prominent among those present included Allama Mirza Yosuf Hussain, Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Allama Naqi Naqvi, Allama Mukhtar Imami, Allama Sadiq Jafferi, S. M. Naqi, Shams Al Hassan Shamsi, Ghaffran Mujtaba, Razi Haider.

Published in Dawn, April 19th, 2022

