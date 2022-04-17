Gen Bajwa visits army officer allegedly tortured by PML-N MPAs' guards in Lahore

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Bajwa, during his visit of Lahore Garrison over the weekend, met the army officer who was recently tortured in an incident of road rage and assured him that the perpetrators would be brought to justice, according to a statement issued by the military's media wing.

Major Haris was allegedly injured by guards of PML-N MPAs Khwaja Salman Rafique and Hafiz Nauman on Wednesday. According to the first information report lodged by his father, Haris was attacked on Ferozepur Road following a minor dispute when the vehicles of both sides had come into contact. His father said the suspects tortured his son with iron rods, injured him and fled the scene.

Video clips went viral on social media showing the men hitting the army officer with an iron rod. The clips showed the officer lying unconscious on the road and the suspects abusing him and hurling life threats.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement today said that Gen Bajwa visited the Combined Military Hospital in Lahore and enquired about the injured army officer's well-being.

"COAS said that the law will take its course. Perpetrators, who are under arrest, will be brought to justice. No one can be allowed to take the law into their hands, COAS assured," the ISPR statement added.

Visit to Lahore Garrison

The ISPR said the army chief was was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz upon his arrival at the Lahore Garrison.

The COAS interacted with garrison officers and veterans in two separate interactive sessions and appreciated the Lahore Corps for maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and training.

He said that misinformation and propaganda threatened state integrity and required a timely and unified response to effectively counter speculations and rumours.

"Army draw its strength from people and any effort to create a wedge between army and population won’t be tolerated. The hostile forces are trying this for a long time but they won’t succeed," the ISPR statement said of the army chief's conclusions.