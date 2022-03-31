8 personnel martyred in Tank, South Waziristan clashes

PESHAWAR: Eight security personnel, including an army captain, were martyred and seven terrorists were killed in clashes between security forces and members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district and adjacent South Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Soon after the incidents, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa landed in Peshawar and was briefed at the corps headquarters about the security situation in tribal districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Bajwa attends funeral of soldiers in Peshawar

“COAS reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace and sacrifices of martyred will not go in vain and complete peace will return to Pakistan,” the statement quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The ISPR said the terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a military compound in Tank, but security forces foiled their attempt to enter the complex. “During an intense exchange of fire, six soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat (martyrdom),” it said.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Subedar Major Sher Mohammad, 48, resident of Naushahro Feroz; Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, of Khairpur; Havildar Sohail, 39, of Rawalpindi; Lance Naik Ghulam Ali, 36, of Tando Allahyar; Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, of Khairpur; and Sepoy Mir Mohammad, 37, of Sukkur.

In a statement, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani claimed responsibility for the attack on the FC fort in Tank.

Tank’s District Police Officer Waqar Ahmed told the media in Dera Ismail Khan that the militants attacked Frontier Constabulary (FC) Qila Tank. He said 22 FC and army personnel were also injured in the gunfight. The injured were shifted to the Tank district hospital. Those in critical condition were later referred to Combined Military Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The exchange of fire continued for several hours. Police officials said the terrorists attacked the compound, where FC and army troops were stationed, at around 3am on Wednesday.

According to reports, terrorists attempted to sneak into the compound from behind a wall where concertina wire was not installed and the area was surrounded by bushes and hedges. Officials said the terrorists used ladders to climb the wall.

Clashes in Makin

Clashes also took place between security forces and terrorists in the Makin area of South Waziristan. During an intense exchange of fire, Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, of Rawalpindi, and Lance Naik Mohammad Irfan, 37, of Tank were martyred, the ISPR said.

However, troops responded in a befitting manner, killing four terrorists. Security forces later combed the area for other terrorists.

Gen Bajwa attended the funeral prayers of Captain Amir and Lance Naik Irfan in Peshawar. KP Governor Shah Farman and provincial ministers also attended.

ISPR said Gen Bajwa was also briefed about progress on development works in the newly merged districts.

He appreciated security forces for providing an enabling environment to complete socio-economic development projects, which are important for enduring stability and sustainable progress.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2022