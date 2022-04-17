DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2022

Punjab governor may refuse to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 17, 2022 - Updated April 17, 2022 11:12am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema may refuse to administer oath to PML-N’s newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for “legal reasons”.

According to sources, the governor after holding a meeting with his constitutional experts team, was of the view that Mr Hamza’s election was not legal.

The sources say a constitutional experts’ team had briefed the governor on the “unconstitutional process” resorted to for the election of the new chief minister.

In case of refusal by the governor, the sources say, Hamza Shehbaz may take oath from the Lahore High Court chief justice.

It may be mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had also not administered oath to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing a “health issue”.

Shehbaz later took oath from the Senate chairman.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

17 Apr, 2022

Lawmakers or lawbreakers?

WHAT happened inside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday was nothing less than a brazen attack on the Constitution,...
Updated 17 Apr, 2022

PM, not CM

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif has declared that he intends to work at ‘Pakistan speed’ which is a reference to...
17 Apr, 2022

Momentous loss

IT will be difficult to fill the vacuum left behind by Bilquis Edhi, who passed away on Friday. Aptly referred to as...
16 Apr, 2022

Imran’s choice

IT could turn ugly tonight. With Mr Imran Khan all set to address the public at Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah later this...
Updated 16 Apr, 2022

Ogra’s advice

Shehbaz Sharif government does not have the option of letting things remain as they are or keep delaying tough decisions.
16 Apr, 2022

Nefarious nexus

THE Nazim Jokhio murder case now joins the list of countless others where power and influence have more or less...