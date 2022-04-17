Punjab governor may refuse to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema may refuse to administer oath to PML-N’s newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for “legal reasons”.

According to sources, the governor after holding a meeting with his constitutional experts team, was of the view that Mr Hamza’s election was not legal.

The sources say a constitutional experts’ team had briefed the governor on the “unconstitutional process” resorted to for the election of the new chief minister.

In case of refusal by the governor, the sources say, Hamza Shehbaz may take oath from the Lahore High Court chief justice.

It may be mentioned that President Dr Arif Alvi had also not administered oath to the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif citing a “health issue”.

Shehbaz later took oath from the Senate chairman.

