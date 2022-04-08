Hamza moves LHC for holding Punjab CM election

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday seeking its help in holding elections for Punjab's new chief minister in a "fair and transparent" manner.

The Punjab Assembly (PA) has to elect the new leader of the house after Usman Buzdar resigned last month. PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and PML-N's Hamza, who has secured the support of PTI's dissident lawmakers — the Jahangir Khan Tarin and Aleem Khan groups — are expected to go head to head in the race to become the next chief minister.

The petition, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, named the province of Punjab through its chief secretary, the PA speaker and deputy speaker, and the provincial police chief as respondents.

It stated that the inaction in holding elections for the post was "based on mala fide, with [the] intent to defeat the mandatory constitutional requirements, making political gains by using public office(s) and authority is evidently inchoate; arbitrary; unreasonable; irrational and without jurisdiction".

The petition said that after Buzdar's resignation, the nomination papers of Hamza and Elahi were submitted in the provincial assembly and which were later accepted. It added that a session was called on April 3 in order to elect the new chief minister but it was adjourned.

Consequently, the petitioner added, the deputy speaker directed to hold the session on April 6 at 07:30pm but the assembly premises were sealed and members weren't allowed to enter the building.

"In order to exhibit the clear will of the people’s representatives, the political parties who nominated and support the petitioner for the slot of chief minister, held a session in a hotel next to the building of the [PA] and passed a resolution in favour of the petitioner by a majority of 200 votes," the petition said, referring to the opposition's mock assembly session.

The petition also argued that under these circumstances, a constitutional crisis had been triggered which was "never witnessed before."

Hamza urged court to declare the impugned actions and inactions — such as adjourning the house without holding the election, sealing the PA premises and barring lawmakers from discharging their constitutional mandate — to be "without lawful authority and of no legal effect".

The PML-N leader called on the court to issue directives for convening the session of the provincial assembly "forthwith" and for the election process to be "completed without any adjournment in any manner whatsoever".

He also called on the court to direct the respondents to ensure that there is no interference with lawmakers who wished to attend the session and cast their vote.

Meanwhile, the court registrar raised objections on Hamza's plea explaining that orders of the assembly speaker cannot be challenged in the court. Therefore, the PML-N leader's petition will be taken up with the objections.

No-confidence resolution against PA speaker

On Thursday, the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Elahi, who is also the PA speaker, further squeezing space for the provincial government to play its cards.

After the apex court’s decision yesterday, where it nullified the National Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling coalition in Punjab has once again warned its MPAs against voting for Hamza or they would be de-seated.

In the National Assembly, the joint opposition may not need the dissident PTI MNAs to oust PM Imran as it has the required numbers, including the support of the former government’s allies. But in the PA, the opposition needs the backing of a good number of PTI dissenters to install its chief minister.

On Wednesday, the PML-N-led opposition had been barred from entering the PA, as it was sealed after Elahi decla­red Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ‘order’ to summon the session ‘illegal’.

According to the assembly secretariat, the session will be convened on April 16 as per an earlier notification of the assembly signed by the deputy speaker. Elahi had used his authority as the spe­aker and ordered withdrawal of powers delegated to Mazari with immediate effect.

Mazari’s power to preside over a session was also snatched following the submission of a no-confidence motion against him by his own fellow lawmakers in the PTI-PML-Q coalition. His sudden change of heart was termed the ‘handiwork’ of the PML-N leadership that allegedly wooed him through a ‘good offer’.