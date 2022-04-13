DAWN.COM Logo

PTI dissident Aleem Khan refutes rumours of rift with Hamza Shahbaz

Dawn.comPublished April 13, 2022 - Updated April 13, 2022 02:38pm
PTI's Aleem Khan (L) and PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz. — DawnNewsTV/File
PTI's Aleem Khan (L) and PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz. — DawnNewsTV/File

PTI dissident Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday refuted rumours of a "heated argument and fight" with PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz at a private hotel in Lahore.

"I have a very good relationship of love and respect with Hamza. He is like my younger brother and nothing like that has or will happen," he tweeted today afternoon.

Aleem Khan's clarification comes in the wake of reports on social media that he got into a disagreement with the PML-N leader last night at a Lahore hotel where Hamza allegedly slapped the former. It was also said that the PTI dissident warned Hamza of resignations if his terms and conditions were not met.

Once a close aide of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Aleem Khan expressed disillusionment with Imran and recently took a position against the PTI by deciding to support the PML-N led joint opposition candidate in the chief minister election in Punjab.

In his tweet today, Aleem Khan accused Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who is the PML-Q and PTI’s candidate for the upcoming Punjab chief minister election, for the fake news about a rift between him and Hamza.

"Pervez Elahi sahib can see his defeat. He has realised that defeat has become his destiny and therefore has resorted to such ugly moves," he claimed.

Elahi should, Khan added, accept his defeat and step into the ground for the polls. "There will be no need for him to do such things then," he added.

