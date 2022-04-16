DAWN.COM Logo

April 16, 2022

PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected NA speaker

Dawn.comPublished April 16, 2022 - Updated April 16, 2022 02:07pm
PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq (left) administers the oath on PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq (left) administers the oath on PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows lawmakers during the NA session.
This image shows lawmakers during the NA session. — DawnNewsTV

PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday was elected unopposed as the 22nd speaker of the National Assembly.

PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq, who was initially chairing the session, administered the oath on Ashraf. The PPP lawmaker was the lone contender for the speaker's position as no other candidate had submitted nomination papers against him.

The office of the speaker had fallen vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation in line with the PTI’s decision, minutes before the voting on the no-confidence resolution against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Sitting in the speaker's chair, Ashraf gave a brief speech where he thanked his party leaders for deeming him worthy of the position. He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the members of the assembly.

He said that a "new tradition" had been initiated in parliamentary history, adding that the speaker was the custodian of the house. He went on to say that for the past three years, the house had been "incomplete" as the former opposition went unheard.

"I consider it my duty to not to let the voice of the opposition get suppressed," he said, adding that it should be heard and respected.

"There is a saying in English that the majority has its way, but the opposition must have its say. We have to always keep this in mind," he said, adding that "consultation among institutions is the spirit of the Constitution."

Speaker Ashraf stated that all parliamentary and standing committees needed to be activated and strengthened. "Parliamentary democracy is the best way to resolve issues between countries."

He said that there were many lawmakers though whom the honour of Pakistan and its democratic institutions could be increased. "This can be achieved by our participation in parliamentary friendship groups and international parliamentary institutions."

He went on to say that parliament was incomplete without an active press and sought the cooperation of the Parliamentary Reporters Association as well as the guidance of senior journalists.

Ashraf said that as the NA speaker, he would also try to maintain parliament's ties with bar councils, human rights and labour organisations as well as students unions.

"The participation of women is the secret behind the success of this house. I expect them to fully participate in proceedings," he said, vowing to defend women's rights.

He added that he considered young and minority members of the house his "real strength", adding that he expected them to raise people's issues without any fear.

"Pakistan is at a critical point where the choice is between an enlightened and progressive country or one where society is divided," he said. He concluded by saying that he had complete confidence in the members of the assembly.

Shehbaz, Bilawal and Asif congratulate Ashraf

PM Shehbaz congratulated Speaker Ashraf, saying that he was elected with the complete consensus of the house. "You are an eminent parliamentarian and have also served as the prime minister," he said.

The prime minister recalled that he had worked with the PPP leader in different roles. "I have no doubt that you will fulfil your duty in an exemplary manner [...] and you will lay to rest whatever took place during the last three-and-half years."

Taking the floor, PML-N's Khawaja Asif also congratulated Ashraf on his election. He remembered how Ashraf had dealt with his colleagues in a respectable manner when he was the prime minister.

Asif said parliament was bound to uphold the law and the Constitution. "The law and the Constitution will not be respected anywhere until they are respected in parliament."

When it was his turn to speak, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the office of the NA speaker had been disrespected in the past, an apparent reference to the tenure of Asad Qaiser.

He lamented how the house was "made a joke" and the impact it had on the country's image. "We can't call ourselves patriotic Pakistanis until we defend the Constitution."

He said that ousting the "selected prime minister" was the first big success of the "united government". He went on to say that all institutions that were controversial in the past now had to make the transition toward becoming constitutional.

"If all institutions complete this transition, then there is no power in this world that can stop Pakistan's progress." He said all the political parties were looking toward the NA speaker in this regard. "You will go down in history if we succeed in this struggle."

Shehbaz gives reasons for loadshedding

Taking the floor at the start of the NA session, PM Shehbaz gave reasons for loadshedding taking place in parts of the country. "During the past three days, my team and I held meetings with the ministries of petroleum and finance. The current situation is that the country has the capacity to generate 35,000 MW of electricity."

This capacity is enough to meet the needs of the country, he said. However, he regretted that several new power plants were not functioning due to a gas and oil shortage, holding the previous government responsible for "gross mismanagement and incompetence".

He said that when officials were asked why gas was not bought when it was available for $3-4 in the spot market, he was told that they did not have any support and were afraid. "Today gas prices are $30-35 per unit".

Suri resigns as deputy speaker

The NA Secretariat had issued a four-point agenda for today's sitting that included voting on the no-confidence resolution against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the election of the speaker and his oath-taking. However, Suri tendered his resignation less than an hour before the session was scheduled to begin.

Sadiq began the session by announcing that Suri had tendered his resignation, which was met by loud applause from the lawmakers present. He said that Suri's resignation had been verified by the NA secretariat, which would later issue the schedule for the election of the deputy speaker.

"Since the deputy speaker has resigned from office there is no need to take up agenda item two and three," he said.

Sharing a copy of his resignation on Twitter, Suri said his move signified his association with the vision of his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and democracy.

"We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan," he tweeted.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry lauded Suri, stating that the way in which he "fought against a foreign conspiracy" would go down in history. He added that Suri would be remembered as someone who was brave and loyal to the country.

Suri, who had also been functioning as the acting speaker following the resignation of Asad Qaiser, faced severe criticism in recent days over a contentious April 3 ruling to dismiss a no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan and his decision to defer the session scheduled for the NA speaker's election from April 16 to April 22 as a delaying tactic.

Earlier this week, he also came under fire for accepting the resignations of the PTI MNAs, who had quit the NA en masse right before the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the country's new prime minister following Khan's ouster. The PPP and PML-N accused Suri of pressuring the NA secretariat into accepting the resignations.

Merely three days before Shehbaz's election on April 11 and on the eve of Khan's ouster, the former opposition had filed a no-trust motion against Suri, saying he had "repeatedly violated the rules, parliamentary practices, democratic norms and traditions, and even Constitutional provisions and when presiding over the House, failed to conduct proceedings in an orderly manner to enable productive debate on issues of public importance".

The resolution was submitted by Murtaza Javed Abbasi of the PML-N, who had stated that instead of performing his role fairly and impartially, Suri acted in a "blatantly partisan manner" that had favoured the government and frequently deprived the opposition of their right to voice their views and the views of their electorates.

Referring to Suri's decision to dismiss the no-trust move against the prime minister, the resolution said Suri "wilfully and mala fidely subverted the Constitution" and his actions fell under the purview of Article 6, which is related to treason.

On Friday, members of the NA had received a circular from Additional Secretary of Legislation of the NA Secretariat Muhammad Mushtaq informing them that the motion for leave to move the resolution for removal of the deputy speaker from the office would be taken up on April 16 (today).

Chakka Imran
Apr 16, 2022 11:39am
Its become PTIs modus operandi, tuck your tail and run
Reply Recommend 0
qet
Apr 16, 2022 11:41am
Another victim of mob rule.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Apr 16, 2022 11:45am
He does not realize the damage he did to democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Apr 16, 2022 11:46am
Finally one more is left to go and thats the president.Get rid of pti.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Apr 16, 2022 11:46am
Thug of PTI whom was NA DS, disqualified by election commission due to 60k fake votes and was on stay order, finally resigned.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 16, 2022 11:47am
Qasim Suri should have resigned at the same time when his ruling was over-ruled by a five-member bench of Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Apr 16, 2022 11:47am
A perfect decision.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 11:50am
Clever & strong personality.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Apr 16, 2022 11:55am
@Chakka Imran, eveybody has his own perspective. For some he is fighting for nation’s honour and dignity on streets.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 16, 2022 11:55am
People with no morals taking high moral ground. He stayed on Stay Order for three and half years, were his morals out grazing during that period.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Apr 16, 2022 11:56am
He is more loyal to IK then to constitution and Pakistan. This type of people are not eligible for such honourable positions.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 16, 2022 12:03pm
brave man
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 16, 2022 12:03pm
PPP paid trolls in the comment section criticizing Suri. I am 100% sure of it.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 16, 2022 12:04pm
Hats off to Qasim Suri. He is a fearless fighter for the nation and not for vested interests. He has stood by PTI when many sold their souls to cash and left PTI through floor crossing which brought defeat to PTI. Qasim definitely seems to be brought up by a mother with moral character. Its genuinelly great to see some gem human being in Pakistan of today.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 16, 2022 12:05pm
@Pakistani1, PMLN and PPP bought PTI stooges . They damaged real democracy. Democracy in Pakistan is another name of horse trading.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 16, 2022 12:06pm
@SAk , indeed he is fighting for this nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Apr 16, 2022 12:08pm
@Syed A. Mateen, I think Suri has his individual personality and is dictated by his mind . He though is turned out as the most clever survivor of PTI in this war with corrupt majority. He chose to resign when he liked. Long live Suri. You are our hope.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 16, 2022 12:12pm
What ignominy has been the fate of Suri. This latest ecent and the unenviable distinction of violating the constitution. pathetic chap
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 12:12pm
Qasim Suri has proved to be a loyal, patriotic and brave person, who refused to go against constitutional guidelines during his tenure. He has gained additional respect and, will go long way in the future.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 16, 2022 12:13pm
@Pakistani1, “ He does not realize the damage he did to democracy!” Don’t worry. Now that Pakistan’s democratic royal families are back in charge all the damage to democracy will be undone. Remember that democracy is the best revenge.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehngai Khan
Apr 16, 2022 12:14pm
@Syed A. Mateen, if he had any honour he should have resigned when SC found his ruling unconstitutional
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Apr 16, 2022 12:16pm
@Cris Dăn, He cannot even spell Constitution.
Reply Recommend 0
شہباز
Apr 16, 2022 12:22pm
Go Naizi Go
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Apr 16, 2022 12:23pm
@Pakistani1, What democracy, where a MNA is on sake for 25 crores. At this rate, we don't need a superpower to buy them, Malik Riaz can buy them all single handedly
Reply Recommend 0
Light at the end of the tunnel
Apr 16, 2022 12:27pm
Nobody will look at no trust motion the same way ever again. Brought the procedure to disrepute
Reply Recommend 0
Shazia
Apr 16, 2022 12:29pm
He did it too early, should have submitted at 2 minutes before start of session....
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Apr 16, 2022 12:36pm
Good riddance,not fit to be in the parliament anyway
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 16, 2022 12:39pm
Sometimes, honesty, integrity, morality and loyality become meaningless when dealing with hypocrites, thugs and corrupt minded politicians. Qasim Suri has been victim of the corrupt political system but, he did not compromise his principles - this is a sign of a great person!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 16, 2022 12:41pm
You will always be remembered in history. Good luck
Reply Recommend 0
SajjadX
Apr 16, 2022 01:03pm
@Asad, who paid you?
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 16, 2022 01:16pm
All the looters and corrupt mafia back again. What an unfortunate country we live in.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 16, 2022 01:24pm
Heartiest congratulations to Raja Pervez Ashraf on being elected unopposed as speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Apr 16, 2022 01:25pm
Raja Rental another imported speaker
Reply Recommend 0
S
Apr 16, 2022 01:28pm
Raja rental. Congrats y'all!!!
Reply Recommend 0

