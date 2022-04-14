NSC statement did not include the word 'conspiracy': DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said on Thursday that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month.

He was answering a question by a journalist after his press conference. The journalist had asked the army leadership's stance on Imran Khan's claim of a foreign conspiracy to oust him and whether the NSC had endorsed such a claim.

"As far as military response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued ... which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting.

"The words used are in front of you ... as I said ... the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not."

Gen Iftikhar said the minutes of the NSC meeting can be declassified if the government decides.

In another answer, the ISPR DG revealed that the former prime minister had approached the army chief to help find a solution to the political crisis.

"It is unfortunate that our political leadership was not ready to talk. So the army chief and DG ISI went to the PMO and three scenarios were discussed," he said, recalling that one was that the no-confidence motion should be held as it was. The other were that the prime minister resigns or the no-confidence motion was retracted and the assemblies were dissolved.

"No option from the establishment was given," Gen Iftikhar clarified.

He is briefing journalists on the recently held formation commanders conference at the General Headquarters on the recent disinformation campaign against the smear campaign against the military.

The ISPR DG rubbished rumours doing round on social media about the establishment meeting opposition parties. "There is no truth to this," he asserted.

"I heard these things... Investigative journalism has gone forward a lot. If someone has evidence, bring it forward. There were no such contacts, no deal... For godsake, there is nothing like this," he said.

Gen Iftikhar said that there were rumours about the army chief's extension too. "Let me put this to rest. COAS is neither seeking extension nor will he accept it. He will be retiring on time on November 22.

"This is character assassination without evidence," he added.

More to follow.