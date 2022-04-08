DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 08, 2022

Rupee makes 'smart' recovery as dollar falls to Rs185.9

Talqeen ZubairiPublished April 8, 2022 - Updated April 8, 2022 03:52pm

After a bleak month, the rupee finally made a comeback against the dollar on Friday, closing at Rs185.9 in the interbank market, a development that is largely attributed to the Supreme Court's decision to restore the National Assembly as well as the central bank's decision to increase the policy rate by 2.5 per cent.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback depreciated by Rs2.28 over Thursday's close of Rs188.18 when it had reached an all-time high. Yesterday, the dollar had crushed the local currency once again as it was traded as high as Rs190 in the interbank market but finally closed with an appreciation of Rs2.05.

However, the rupee rebounded today and was trading at Rs185.4 at one point. In the open market, the currency's selling price was recorded at Rs188.05 and buying rate at Rs186.3.

General secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, termed rupee's recovery "smart" and hoped that the pressure on it would decrease as the political crisis subsides.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the president on the PM's advice, putting an end to five days of uncertainty on the status of the government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Forex Association Chairman Malik Bostan credited the apex court's decision for rupee's comeback.

"We are hopeful that as the political crisis come to an end, the economy will stabilise and dollar will come back to Rs100," he added.

According to Metis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — the rupee had lost its worth by Rs8.4 between March 8, when the no-confidence movement was submitted in the NA, and April 7.

Mettis attributed today's notable appreciation of the rupee to the central bank's "bold move" to raise the policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25 per cent yesterday.

The SBP's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the move aimed to tackle rising inflation as well as falling reserves.

In a statement, it said the increase in the policy rate would serve to "help to safeguard external and price stability" as forward-looking real interest rates would be increased to "mildly positive territory".

"Pakistan’s external financing needs in FY22 are fully met from identified sources. Looking ahead, the MPC noted that today’s decisive actions, together with a reduction in domestic political uncertainty and prudent fiscal policies, should help ensure that Pakistan’s robust economic recovery from Covid-19 remains sustainable," the statement said.

No Confidence
Business

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Editorial: The reckoning
Updated 08 Apr, 2022

Editorial: The reckoning

If the PTI finds it no longer has a graceful exit left to take from the NA, it only has itself to blame.
08 Apr, 2022

Punjab chaos

THE brazen disregard exhibited by the PTI-PML-Q alliance for democratic norms in Punjab has plunged the province ...
08 Apr, 2022

Polythene bags

POLYTHENE bags are such an essential part of life that no government ban or public awareness campaign has so far ...
Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...