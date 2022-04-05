DAWN.COM Logo

Dollar at historic high of Rs185.2 amidst political uncertainty, stalled IMF programme

Talqeen ZubairiPublished April 5, 2022 - Updated April 5, 2022 04:39pm

The rupee plunged to an all-time low against the dollar after losing Rs1.14, closing at Rs185.2 in the interbank market on Tuesday.

On Sunday, National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri prorogued the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after which President Arif Alvi dissolved the NA on the prime minister's advice.

The legality of these moves is currently being debated in the Supreme Court, which is expected to issue an order soon.

The impact of the situation put pressure on the rupee after which it breached the Rs185-mark for the first time ever earlier today. Mettis Global — a web-based financial data and analytics portal — said that the rupee had lost its worth by more than 3 per cent or Rs5.4 since March 8, when the no-confidence motion was submitted in the NA.

General secretary of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, Zafar Paracha, called today a "black day in the history of Pakistan".

"All exchange companies are selling 99pc of their foreign reserves in the interbank," he said. "The market is suffering because of the worsening political situation."

Paracha added that the news regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme further came as a blow.

Yesterday, IMF’s resident representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz said that the fund would engage with the new government once it was formed.

“The Fund looks forward to continue its support to Pakistan and, once a new government is formed, we will engage on policies to promote macroeconomic stability, and inquire about intentions vis-a-vis programme engagement,” she said, adding “There is no concept of suspension within IMF programmes."

Meanwhile, Paracha said that the market had pinned hopes on an early verdict by the Supreme Court.

Malik Bostan, chairman of Pakistan Forex Association, also urged the apex court to pass an early decision to prevent further damage to the economy.

IMF Loan
Business

Multani
Apr 05, 2022 04:38pm
IK has to pay more attention to the rising dollar.
Reply
Constantine
Apr 05, 2022 04:40pm
Rs185.2 to dollar! Goodness. Enjoy the radiant handsomeness.
Reply
rifan
Apr 05, 2022 04:44pm
185 not out
Reply
GV
Apr 05, 2022 04:47pm
What else is expected, the nation has to question IK
Reply
Irfan
Apr 05, 2022 04:57pm
Thanks to IK.
Reply
Aftab
Apr 05, 2022 05:01pm
Pakistan and Srilanka going the same way
Reply
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 05, 2022 05:08pm
To every rise, there is a fall and for every U.S. dollar, there is a halt.
Reply
MadMax
Apr 05, 2022 05:10pm
Everyone wants to buy dollar
Reply
Pops
Apr 05, 2022 05:11pm
You will need a bag soon to carry your money, not a wallet.
Reply
JustSaying
Apr 05, 2022 05:13pm
We want Double Century IK.... You can Do It...
Reply
Dr. AsHamed.
Apr 05, 2022 05:15pm
Rupee/Dollar exchange rate is on target.
Reply
M Emad
Apr 05, 2022 05:15pm
1 Bangladesh Taka = 2.17 Pakistan Rupees.
Reply
Pakistani
Apr 05, 2022 05:16pm
This inflation is artificial, dollar is going to crash very soon.
Reply
Masgar
Apr 05, 2022 05:17pm
IK's Naya Pakistan and what else?
Reply
Sana
Apr 05, 2022 05:17pm
Thanks to incompetent PTI govt
Reply
Samit
Apr 05, 2022 05:20pm
Captain has 3 more months to hit a double century and win another World Cup.
Reply

