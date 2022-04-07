PM Imran summons freshly restored cabinet's session on Friday, to also address the nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of his freshly restored federal cabinet for Friday (tomorrow) and will also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

The decision to hold a meeting of the cabinet came after it was revived through the Supreme Court's verdict that set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) by the president on the PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside".

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was also "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", noting that the prime minister could not have advised the president to dissolve the assembly as he continues to remain under the bar imposed under clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution.

"It is further declared that the [National] Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so," the short order reads.

The court's verdict restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position. "In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the prime minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc stand restored to their respective offices," the office said.