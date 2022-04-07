DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2022

PM Imran summons freshly restored cabinet's session on Friday, to also address the nation

Dawn.comPublished April 7, 2022 - Updated April 7, 2022 11:04pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of his freshly restored federal cabinet for Friday (tomorrow) and will also address the nation.

He said a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary committee would also be convened on Friday and he would "continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball".

The decision to hold a meeting of the cabinet came after it was revived through the Supreme Court's verdict that set aside the deputy speaker's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against the prime minister and the subsequent dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) by the president on the PM's advice, with all five judges unanimously voting 5-0 against it.

The court, in its short order, ruled that the deputy speaker's ruling was "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside".

The apex court ruled that President Dr Arif Alvi's decision to dissolve the NA was also "contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect", noting that the prime minister could not have advised the president to dissolve the assembly as he continues to remain under the bar imposed under clause (1) of Article 58 of the Constitution.

"It is further declared that the [National] Assembly was in existence at all times, and continues to remain and be so," the short order reads.

The court's verdict restored the prime minister and his cabinet in their position. "In consequence of the foregoing, it is declared that the prime minister and federal ministers, ministers of state, advisers, etc stand restored to their respective offices," the office said.

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...
Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Solution to the crisis

No democratic nation worth its name would tolerate such egregious mockery of its Constitution.
06 Apr, 2022

Unequal justice

RECENT developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case have raised serious concerns that some elements within the...
06 Apr, 2022

Yemen truce

THE Yemeni civil war — exacerbated by the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in March 2015 — has been...