DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 07, 2022

Karachi man held for impersonating army officer

Imtiaz AliPublished April 7, 2022 - Updated April 7, 2022 09:44am

KARACHI: A man impersonating an army officer was arrested in a joint raid carried out by police and an intelligence agency on Wednesday.

“The held suspect is identified as Imdad Baloch alias Colonel Imran. He introduced himself as an officer of a sensitive institution,” said City SP Ali Mardan.

He said that an accomplice of held Imdad was also arrested. Mohammed Saiful also impersonated as an inspector of the sensitive institution, he said.

The SP said that as Col Imran, held suspect Imdad met senior police officers and asked for supporting land-grabbers and other criminal elements.

He said that the suspect was involved in illegal activities as he got forged cards of various institutions.

The official said efforts were under way to arrest his accomplices identified Ihtisham, Imam Bux Mirali and ‘Major’ Kaleem alias ‘Major’ Shujja.

The held suspect got married seven times. He also deceived his in-laws and told them that he was a colonel in army and worked in an intelligence agency.

“He is involved in illegal occupation of lands, extortion and blackmailing,” the SP alleged.

The police said suspect Saiful phoned police and administration officials and introduced himself as an intelligence official and threatened them to do his illegal jobs.

The police claimed to have recovered illegal weapons and fake cards of the institution from their custody. Further investigation was under way, they said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Apr 07, 2022 10:12am
How was he impersonating a Pakistani army officer? Was he sitting at a table signing documents?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cable confusion
Updated 07 Apr, 2022

Cable confusion

This assessment should include the severity and likelihood of any perceived ‘threats’ or ‘pressures’ we face, if any.
07 Apr, 2022

Economic uncertainty

WITH the entire country in the grip of political chaos and virtually no government in place in Islamabad, Pakistan ...
07 Apr, 2022

Grammy winner

BEFORE she won a Grammy, musician Arooj Aftab was a household name in Pakistan for her song Mohabbat, which was on...
Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Solution to the crisis

No democratic nation worth its name would tolerate such egregious mockery of its Constitution.
06 Apr, 2022

Unequal justice

RECENT developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case have raised serious concerns that some elements within the...
06 Apr, 2022

Yemen truce

THE Yemeni civil war — exacerbated by the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in March 2015 — has been...