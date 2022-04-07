Karachi man held for impersonating army officer

KARACHI: A man impersonating an army officer was arrested in a joint raid carried out by police and an intelligence agency on Wednesday.

“The held suspect is identified as Imdad Baloch alias Colonel Imran. He introduced himself as an officer of a sensitive institution,” said City SP Ali Mardan.

He said that an accomplice of held Imdad was also arrested. Mohammed Saiful also impersonated as an inspector of the sensitive institution, he said.

The SP said that as Col Imran, held suspect Imdad met senior police officers and asked for supporting land-grabbers and other criminal elements.

He said that the suspect was involved in illegal activities as he got forged cards of various institutions.

The official said efforts were under way to arrest his accomplices identified Ihtisham, Imam Bux Mirali and ‘Major’ Kaleem alias ‘Major’ Shujja.

The held suspect got married seven times. He also deceived his in-laws and told them that he was a colonel in army and worked in an intelligence agency.

“He is involved in illegal occupation of lands, extortion and blackmailing,” the SP alleged.

The police said suspect Saiful phoned police and administration officials and introduced himself as an intelligence official and threatened them to do his illegal jobs.

The police claimed to have recovered illegal weapons and fake cards of the institution from their custody. Further investigation was under way, they said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2022