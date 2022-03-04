Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 04, 2022

PIC to ‘publicise’ order about army officers’ post-retirement benefits

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 4, 2022 - Updated March 4, 2022 08:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) on Thursday said it would make public its detailed order on a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) secretary general Farhatullah Babar against non-provision of information sought by him about the post-retirement perks of the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and the three services chiefs.

This was stated by Mr Babar in a statement issued after the completion of hearing of his petition in the PIC office that was held by chief commissioner Mohammad Azam and information commissioner Zahid Abdullah.

After completing the hearing, the commission announced that it would give a detailed order next week, the petitioner said.

The officials of the Ministry of Defence and the petitioner were also present.

The ministry officials, according to Mr Babar, argued that the information sought was confidential in nature and exempted from disclosure under Section 7(e) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2017.

The petitioner, however, contended that the information sought by him more than 20 months ago pertaining to “allotments of land and other benefits and privileges” was public domain under Section 6 of the RTI Act. Far from being ‘exempt’, he said, this information should have been placed on the website of the ministry in accordance with the ‘Proactive Disclosure’ requiring bodies to make public such information proactively.

Mr Babar said the rules and regulations pertaining to post-retirement benefits were subordinate legislation and laws made by parliament after open debate were public documents and so were the subordinate legislation made under them.

“By refusing to provide information the defence ministry is treading on a dangerously slippery slope as it means that retirement benefits and perks are doled out to general officers arbitrarily, whimsically without any rules and regulations,” he said.

“It is inconceivable that retirement benefits of general officers are doled out whimsically, in an ad hoc and arbitrary manner, secretly and without regard to rules and procedures. I would strongly implore the defence ministry to seriously consider the explosive consequences of this. One shudders to even think of it,” he added.

The PPP leader said the exemption related only to “record relating to defence forces, defence installations and ancillary to defence and national security”. As an added precaution against withholding information, he said, the lawmakers made sure that it shall not apply to “commercial and welfare activities”. Post-retirement benefits are ‘welfare activities’, he said.

Mr Babar said neither a retired general was a combatant nor the information about land allotted to him undermined national security.

“Even welfare benefits of a combatant cannot be withheld from the public,” he said while quoting examples from other jurisprudences to substantiate his arguments.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M Emad
Mar 04, 2022 08:52am
''Top Secret'' !
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No-confidence tension
Updated 04 Mar, 2022

No-confidence tension

JUI-F CHIEF Maulana Fazlur Rehman has claimed that the next 48 hours are important and that a vote of no-confidence...
04 Mar, 2022

Underage marriage

TRADITION can sometimes be an albatross around one’s neck. In a conservative, patriarchal society like Pakistan...
04 Mar, 2022

Another attack in Quetta

THE continuing spate of deadly attacks in Balochistan lays bare the state’s failure to pre-empt subversive forces,...
03 Mar, 2022

Indefensible stance

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s defence of the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, is...
03 Mar, 2022

Industrialisation goals

THE package of tax incentives announced by the prime minister to push industrialisation in the country trumps past...
Blatant injustice
Updated 03 Mar, 2022

Blatant injustice

The tragic case of retired Brig Asad Munir highlights the flaws in NAB’s system of accountability.