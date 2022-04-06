DAWN.COM Logo

April 06, 2022

Envoy’s transfer exposes ‘threat letter’ drama, claims Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 6, 2022 - Updated April 6, 2022 08:31am
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks at the press conference.—White Star
PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz speaks at the press conference.—White Star

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the main character behind the so-called ‘threat letter’, former ambassador to the US Asad Majid, was transferred to Belgium just a day before Imran Khan came up with the conspiracy drama to gain public sympathy.

“The so-called ‘threat letter’ was drafted at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Majid was abruptly transferred to Brussels a day before Imran Khan waved the letter at a public meeting. Why is this letter not presented before the Supreme Court and the nation? In fact there is no such [threat] letter,” Ms Nawaz said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

“The letter was a drama that was why the ambassador [Majid] was transferred to Brussels overnight. This drama has completely been exposed,” she said.

Ms Nawaz urged the security establishment to take a clear position on the ‘threat letter’ perceived as a foreign conspiracy against Pakistan.

PML-N leader says Imran using NSC for political gain

“Imran Khan used the National Security Committee forum for his political narrative. He gave an impression that the NSC was with him on this issue but as a matter of fact it isn’t. The security establishment should come forward and clear its position on the matter,” she said.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former president Asif Ali Zaradri and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had asked the military authorities to clarify their position on the government’s claim that the NSC had declared the opposition’s resolution a “part of foreign agenda.”

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has also urged Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa and ISI Director General Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum to present evidence of any alleged treason committed by the joint opposition.

Opposition parties have also drawn the attention of the judiciary and the military establishment to the fact that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had summarily declared 197 members of the National Assembly “traitors”.

Maryam Nawaz said both National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had abrogated the Constitution on the order of Imran Khan and the three should be tried under Article 6.

“The Constitution is not under the speaker or deputy speaker, but they must act under the Constitution,” she said, adding that Mr Khan had also abrogated the Constitution only to cling to power for a few more days as he was afraid that his corruption stories would soon be exposed.

Meeting with diplomats

She rubbished the allegation by Mr Khan that a conspiracy against his government was hatched during the opposition leaders’ meeting with diplomats.

“We meet foreign diplomats for the betterment of Pakistan. Here are the pictures of Imran’s meeting with diplomats before the 2018 polls…what we should infer from this?” she asked.

Farah ‘Punjab CM’

Ms Nawaz alleged that Farah Khan, a close friend of first lady Bushra Bibi, was in fact the chief minister of Punjab, as Usman Buzdar was just a “dummy”.

Ms Farah had on Sunday last left for Dubai amid serious allegations of taking bribes in postings and transfers through former CM Buzdar.

“Imran Khan helped Farah flee the country to save his skin. She may be brought back through Interpol. We want all such characters to be placed on no-fly list,” she demanded.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2022

Comments (22)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mr right
Apr 06, 2022 08:38am
Shame on selected and disobedient niazi!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 06, 2022 08:43am
It was fake? Rush to your favourite courts then. Why sacred?
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Apr 06, 2022 08:44am
Calibri font and the Qatari letter were real !
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 06, 2022 08:44am
Now we have to listen to such stuff by such people?
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny
Apr 06, 2022 08:45am
No smoke without fire
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Apr 06, 2022 08:45am
Do you know how to tell when this woman is lying? When her lips are moving.
Reply Recommend 0
NN
Apr 06, 2022 09:01am
@Sunny, plenty of smoke in Raiwind Lahore and Mayfair London.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Apr 06, 2022 09:03am
It's PTI time now to face the allegations.You reap what you sow.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 06, 2022 09:04am
Why you guys are shying from elections?
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Apr 06, 2022 09:05am
Calibri was real ! You reap what you sow
Reply Recommend 0
Jamshed Hashwani
Apr 06, 2022 09:08am
Soon we will find out whether Maryam Nawaz is a traitor.
Reply Recommend 0
cyclone
Apr 06, 2022 09:19am
We support you Maryam.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Apr 06, 2022 09:20am
This is not Qatari letter.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Apr 06, 2022 09:22am
Bibi Maryam spot on
Reply Recommend 0
Iskandar Aslan
Apr 06, 2022 09:28am
Is it because of Farah, IK paid tax of 1-2 lac in 2019 and 98 lac in 2021-22. Was he able to Whitten money and claim as gift.
Reply Recommend 0
JustBecause
Apr 06, 2022 09:42am
Too bad the threat letter was not written in the Calibri font!
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Apr 06, 2022 10:10am
Talking without any evidence again. Actually just talking...
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain (Lahore)
Apr 06, 2022 10:10am
Khan is not only disobedient to US but Pakistan as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain (Lahore)
Apr 06, 2022 10:11am
Fake letter and legacy of a liar: Imran Khan
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain (Lahore)
Apr 06, 2022 10:12am
US dollars can change government, so much for Naya Pakistan ideology.
Reply Recommend 0
A. Ali
Apr 06, 2022 10:14am
Thanks Maryam Safdar, as usual you have helped govt by giving such childish statement.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Apr 06, 2022 10:21am
Incompetent woman ! My 5 years old can do better research/analysis compared to MN.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 06 Apr, 2022

Solution to the crisis

No democratic nation worth its name would tolerate such egregious mockery of its Constitution.
06 Apr, 2022

Unequal justice

RECENT developments in the Nazim Jokhio murder case have raised serious concerns that some elements within the...
06 Apr, 2022

Yemen truce

THE Yemeni civil war — exacerbated by the Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention in March 2015 — has been...
Traitor vs traitor
Updated 05 Apr, 2022

Traitor vs traitor

Misinterpreting or violating the Constitution is not ‘high treason’.
05 Apr, 2022

Punjab crisis

WHAT happened during the briefest possible and disorderly session of the Punjab Assembly called to elect a new ...
05 Apr, 2022

Safe blood transfusion

THE detection of serious blood-borne diseases — hepatitis B & C and HIV — in a number of haemophilic...