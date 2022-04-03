BBDO Pakistan bags PAS Grand Prix for fourth year in a row

KARACHI: Generation and Greenstar’s “The Veil of Care” developed by BBDO Pakistan, an advertising agency, received the Grand Effie Award at the fourth Effie Awards organised by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS) on Friday.

BBDO Pakistan became the only agency to win the Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year, according to a press release.

Effie Awards spotlight marketing ideas that work and encourage thoughtful dialogue around the drivers of marketing effectiveness while serving as an educational resource for the industry.

The Effie’s featured this year 30 regular categories, 19 specialty categories and four special awards. From these categories, a total of 21 bronze, 25 silver and 19 gold medals were awarded to clients and agencies across various categories from over 300 entries.

Ogilvy Pakistan received the Effie Pakistan 2022 Agency Network of the Year Award while P&G Pakistan received the coveted title of the Marketer of the Year.

The PAS Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Mujahid Hamid, the Renaissance Man, known for building some of the most recognisable brands in personal care including Lux, Lifebuoy, Surf and Ponds.

Speaking on the occasion, PAS Chairperson Dr Zeelaf Munir urged the industry to look beyond its business interests and work towards greater goals that will also fuel their internal growth.

She highlighted the role that the marketing and advertising fraternity can play in changing mindsets and breaking stereotypes. “It is our responsibility to take on these challenges head-on and shape society for the generations to come,” she said.

