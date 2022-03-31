DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 31, 2022

Ton-up Ben McDermott propels Australia to 348-8 in second ODI

AFP | Dawn.comPublished March 31, 2022 - Updated March 31, 2022 07:46pm
Australia's Ben McDermott (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. — AFP
Australia's Ben McDermott (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan watches during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. — AFP
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and Australian skipper Aaron Finch are seen at the toss at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. — Picture via PCB/Twitter
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) and Australian skipper Aaron Finch are seen at the toss at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday. — Picture via PCB/Twitter

Ben McDermott smashed a maiden century Tuesday to guide Australia to a massive 348-8 in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore.

The 27-year-old cracked 104 off 108 balls in only his fourth ODI, while Travis Head struck 89 and Marnus Labuschagne hit 59 after Australia were sent in to bat on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis added the finishing touch with a quickfire 49, with five boundaries and a six.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi — who missed Pakistan's 88-run defeat in the first ODI with a knee injury — gave the home side a breakthrough off the third ball of the innings when he trapped Aaron Finch leg-before without scoring.

But Australia scored at will after that with McDermott and Head adding 162 off 144 balls for the second wicket, hitting boundaries with ease.

Head, who scored 101 on Tuesday, smashed five sixes and six fours before miscuing a sweep off leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, being caught by Shaheen at short fine-leg.

McDermott added another 74 with Labuschagne, and during that stand hit spinner Khushdil Shah over long-off boundary for six to complete a century off 102 balls.

He was finally caught off pacer Mohammad Wasim.

Despite Alex Carey and Cameron Green falling for five each, Sean Abbott chipped in with a 16-ball 28 to boost the total.

Shaheen finished with 4-63 and Wasim took 2-56, but Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah conceded 95 runs in ten overs between them.

The third and final match is on Saturday, also in Lahore.

PakvAus2022
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahid
Mar 31, 2022 04:12pm
Pakistan will face defeat again as the captain persists with his fast bowlers even when being hit for 7 runs an over in the first 15 overs. Australians know that they have to score bulk of their runs against the fast bowlers.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Mar 31, 2022 05:09pm
Yet another thrashing going on.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid- 2.0
Mar 31, 2022 05:15pm
2-0 for sure, and don't take too much stress, you are only this good
Reply Recommend 0
Anila
Mar 31, 2022 05:20pm
Who decided to bowl first on this wicker and that too twice? Babar must leave captaincy to Rizwan.
Reply Recommend 0
Emir Indian
Mar 31, 2022 05:21pm
32 overs - 230/2
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Mar 31, 2022 05:32pm
Wow, never seen such brutal hitting of Pak fast bowlers. There is either nothing in the pitch or some really ordinary bowling by Pak bowlers. Unless Aus mess up, they will go on to score 330 or so.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Mar 31, 2022 05:35pm
Pakistani ODI bowlers forgot how to bowl in front of Australians.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Salaria
Mar 31, 2022 05:37pm
losing yet again
Reply Recommend 0
fake PM
Mar 31, 2022 06:06pm
Another slap waiting for pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Shakil KS
Mar 31, 2022 06:19pm
Once again poor bowling and Australia will post huge total. Greens are in panic mod.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Mar 31, 2022 07:13pm
Australia posted 348/8 and let's see if super hyped Pakistani team is up for the task.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fait accompli
Updated 31 Mar, 2022

Fait accompli

Any chances of his survival have dimmed considerably.
31 Mar, 2022

Ramazan prices

CAUGHT in a two-digit inflationary spiral for almost three years now, Pakistanis must brace themselves for the...
31 Mar, 2022

Dreams of murder

HORRIFIC as it was, the cold-blooded murder of a seminary teacher in D.I. Khan by three of her students on...
Back to obscurity
Updated 30 Mar, 2022

Back to obscurity

His critics and the media have mostly painted Buzdar as an inept and ineffective administrator.
30 Mar, 2022

Negev meeting

THE recent meeting in the Negev desert, which brought together top officials from Israel, the US and those Arab...
30 Mar, 2022

Transgender killings

SPURNED by family and largely scorned by society as they live, even in death transgender persons cannot hope to be...