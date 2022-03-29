JUI-F supporters vow to stay in Islamabad till PM’s removal

ISLAMABAD: While a number of political developments were observed at the national level on Monday, workers of the opposition parties believed that the stage had been set and their leaders needed to give a last push to topple the government.

Workers of political parties, who reached Srinagar Highway to attend the public gathering on Monday, said the government had earned a bad repute because of price hike, unemployment and worsening economic conditions.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said its workers and supporters would stay at Srinagar Highway till the outcome of the no-confidence motion, indicating their plan to move to D-Chowk.

A worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Qadeer, who came from Rawlakot (AJK), told Dawn that there were 99pc chances of the government being removed through the no-trust move.

“I suggest to my leadership to push a little more as the government was on the verge of being toppled. Financial conditions of people and the country are continuously worsening. I am 40 years old and have never seen such a situation in the past,” he said.

“Though I have come here because of my family’s affiliation with the PML-N, being a transporter I can understand how much I have been affected during the last four years. Four years ago, Rs6,000 were required to change the engine oil of my vehicle but now it costs Rs14,000,” he said.

Mir Shah Nawaz Khetran, who belongs to the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and came from Barkhan, said the situation was deteriorating across the country.

“Conditions in Balochistan are even worse. We have reached here to raise a voice against the law and order situation in the province,” he said, adding that Baloch students were insecure even in Islamabad as recently one of them went missing here.

“Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been making efforts for the rights of the province,” said Mr Khetran.

JUI-F worker Abdullah, who came from Shikarpur, said because of the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people were left with no choice but commit suicide.

“I have never seen such poor financial conditions of people. We have decided to stay here and are ready to move towards D-Chowk on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

“We will not leave the city until the prime minister resigns or is removed through voting,” he added.

Maqbool Ahmed, a PML-N supporter from Shakargarh (Punjab), said it was unfortunate that differences among political leaders were rising.

“It is not good for society and I suggest that political leaders promote an environment of peace and harmony otherwise intolerance will increase,” he said.

Another worker of PML-N, Riaz Ahmed from Sindh, said it was unfortunate that the prime minister used abusive language against the leadership of his party and Maulana Rehman.

“Politicians should not use abusive language against one another as this encourages workers to do the same,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022