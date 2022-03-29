DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

JUI-F supporters vow to stay in Islamabad till PM’s removal

Ikram JunaidiPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 09:25am
Members of JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam force raise slogans during the PDM’s public gathering in Islamabad on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim
Members of JUI-F’s Ansarul Islam force raise slogans during the PDM’s public gathering in Islamabad on Monday. — Photo by Mohammad Asim

ISLAMABAD: While a number of political developments were observed at the national level on Monday, workers of the opposition parties believed that the stage had been set and their leaders needed to give a last push to topple the government.

Workers of political parties, who reached Srinagar Highway to attend the public gathering on Monday, said the government had earned a bad repute because of price hike, unemployment and worsening economic conditions.

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) said its workers and supporters would stay at Srinagar Highway till the outcome of the no-confidence motion, indicating their plan to move to D-Chowk.

A worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Qadeer, who came from Rawlakot (AJK), told Dawn that there were 99pc chances of the government being removed through the no-trust move.

“I suggest to my leadership to push a little more as the government was on the verge of being toppled. Financial conditions of people and the country are continuously worsening. I am 40 years old and have never seen such a situation in the past,” he said.

“Though I have come here because of my family’s affiliation with the PML-N, being a transporter I can understand how much I have been affected during the last four years. Four years ago, Rs6,000 were required to change the engine oil of my vehicle but now it costs Rs14,000,” he said.

Mir Shah Nawaz Khetran, who belongs to the Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and came from Barkhan, said the situation was deteriorating across the country.

“Conditions in Balochistan are even worse. We have reached here to raise a voice against the law and order situation in the province,” he said, adding that Baloch students were insecure even in Islamabad as recently one of them went missing here.

“Sardar Akhtar Mengal has been making efforts for the rights of the province,” said Mr Khetran.

JUI-F worker Abdullah, who came from Shikarpur, said because of the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people were left with no choice but commit suicide.

“I have never seen such poor financial conditions of people. We have decided to stay here and are ready to move towards D-Chowk on the call of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.”

“We will not leave the city until the prime minister resigns or is removed through voting,” he added.

Maqbool Ahmed, a PML-N supporter from Shakargarh (Punjab), said it was unfortunate that differences among political leaders were rising.

“It is not good for society and I suggest that political leaders promote an environment of peace and harmony otherwise intolerance will increase,” he said.

Another worker of PML-N, Riaz Ahmed from Sindh, said it was unfortunate that the prime minister used abusive language against the leadership of his party and Maulana Rehman.

“Politicians should not use abusive language against one another as this encourages workers to do the same,” he added.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022

No Confidence
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
IK
Mar 29, 2022 09:29am
Nawaz was better than this IK who has been just blaming past governments and did nothing to show leadership. Worst PM ever.
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 29, 2022 09:56am
@IK, don’t blame IK, blame those who selected him and by doing that destroyed the country economically!
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Mar 29, 2022 09:58am
Baby crowd compared to PTI rally. Shows who the people really support.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 29, 2022 10:03am
@IK, indians and country traitors should stay out of politics. This is our internal matter.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 29, 2022 10:04am
Time to send in the military and cleanse these people once and for all
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Mar 29, 2022 10:21am
Seems a huge number of people are unemployed to attend to these marches.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Mar 29, 2022 10:34am
Only the blank minds follow these parties.
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Mar 29, 2022 10:44am
Still offering no solutions. These people are so lame. Blind leading the blind.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tyranny of the minority
Updated 29 Mar, 2022

Tyranny of the minority

As intrigue rocked the government all of this outgoing month, its so-called allies prevaricated till the end.
29 Mar, 2022

Witness intimidation

ONE of the most infamous cases of sexual harassment has come to a fitting conclusion. On Friday, a sessions court in...
29 Mar, 2022

Depths of darkness

CONSIDERING that countless coal miners never return from what can aptly be termed as black holes in the earth, the...
The captain’s gambit
Updated 28 Mar, 2022

The captain’s gambit

Much of what he said will be used to whip up his electorate in case he takes up the mantle as opposition leader.
28 Mar, 2022

Education crisis

PAKISTAN’S educational crisis is rooted in inequality. Nowhere are national socioeconomic and gender fault lines...
28 Mar, 2022

Rohingya genocide

THE US decision to formally recognise the brutalities inflicted on the Burmese Rohingya as genocide is a small but...