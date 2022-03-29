DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 29, 2022

Capital police facing shortage of over 1,700 personnel, NA told

Munawer AzeemPublished March 29, 2022 - Updated March 29, 2022 09:29am
A policeman stands outside the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad in this file photo. — INP

ISLAMABAD: The capital police are short of manpower compared to its sanctioned strength, the National Assembly has been informed.

In a written reply to a question asked by MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the total sanctioned posts of the police were 11,544. However, at present 9,828 personnel are working in the police with the deficiency of 1,716.

The federal government is gradually strengthening the capital police, it was stated, adding 437 new posts were sanctioned in the year 2019 and another 1,015 for the Law and Order Division.

Additionally, the traffic police is being equipped with modern gadgetry along with the sanction of 2,615 new posts.

About the police stations and check points, the minister submitted that 23 police stations had been established in the federal capital to control crime and ensure law and order. Check points throughout the capital territory have been removed and replaced with digital ones.

Seven smart vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras are patrolling in the city. Additionally, crime is being monitored through state of the art 1,992 cameras of the Safe City Project.

Another 16 smart vehicles will be added during the current financial year.

In reply to another question asked by MNA Mohammad Moeen Wattoo that whether it was a fact that street crimes in Islamabad particularly in Sector I-11, were on the rise, the minister said there was a slight increase in street crimes in 1-11. The comparative statement/details of street crime/cases registered in I-11 during the years 2020 and 2021 are 62 and 74, respectively.

During the year 2021, a total of 2,617 street crime cases were registered. He said the police had taken steps to curb street crime and ensure protection of general public.

Besides, intelligence-based policing, combing/search operations, random checking of guest houses/hotels/motels, surveys illegal settlements, surveillance of suspected elements and data proofing of released prisoners were being carried out.

Moreover, under the direction of the government, an Eagle Squad consisting of 150 motorcycles, including 510 police officers/officials, was established on the pattern of Dolphin Force of Punjab on June 16, 2021, to control street crime. He said the ratio of street crime had decreased by up to 50pc after the establishment of the Eagle Squad.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2022

