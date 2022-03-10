Dawn Logo

Opposition in uproar after Islamabad police storm Parliament Lodges, arrest 19 including JUI-F MNAs

Dawn.com | Javed HussainPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 11:03pm
A large number of police officers seen inside Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
A large number of police officers seen inside Parliament Lodges in Islamabad. — Photo: DawnNewsTV

Opposition parties were in uproar on Thursday after Islamabad police conducted an operation inside the Parliament Lodges and made 19 arrests, including those of JUI-F MNAs Salahuddin Ayubi and Maulana Jamal-ud-Din.

The police action came after members of Ansarul Islam, a uniformed volunteer force of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), entered the Parliament Lodges in large numbers.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the group's presence inside the lodges. According to a tweet posted from the capital police's official account, he suspended the officials in charge at D-Chowk under whose watch the Ansarul Islam workers had entered the lodges. Subsequently, he personally led the operation.

Footage on Twitter showed police officials conducting a search inside the lodges and looking for "the ones in uniforms". In separate videos, police officials were seen making arrests and forcing JUI-F workers out of the lodges.

Rashid says those arrested were members of private militia

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, while talking to Geo News, accused JUI-F of bringing 70 workers of Ansarul Islam inside the lodges.

"People were hidden inside the lodges," he said. "We still wanted the matter to be resolved peacefully ... but they beat and locked up police officials and did not hand over Ansarul Islam members."

In a press conference later, the interior minister said the police had arrested 19 members of a "private militia", adding that the two JUI-F MNAs "were sitting in the police station" of their own will and "for the popularity of their company".

JUI-F chief calls workers to either head to capital or block roads

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman speaks to the media following the police operation. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman speaks to the media following the police operation. — DawnNewsTV

Meanwhile, chief of the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance Maulana Fazlur Rahman arrived at the lodges and also called on his party workers to gather in the capital.

"Our volunteers got here peacefully," he said. "They (police) stormed into our lodges and attacked our MNA.

"I want to tell my party workers to either reach Islamabad or block roads in their cities and resist this in incompetent govt," he added.

Later, while speaking to journalist Shahzeb Khanzada on his Geo News show, Rehman demanded immediate release of his party's workers and volunteers, also demanding an apology from the authorities.

"We demand that our MNAs and others be released and that they apologise," he said. "We have declared war and will not forgive them for this terrorism."

Following Rehman's call, JUI-F's Sindh chapter announced that it was staging sit-in protests in Jacobabad and Sukkur as well as Karachi's Super Highway, Hub River Road and National Highway. A sit-in was also staged at Hyderabad Toll Plaza and the road was blocked for traffic.

Shehbaz demands immediate release of detained JUI-F workers

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif condemned the operation and demanded for immediate expulsion of police from the Parliament Lodges.

"Raiding the residence of members of the parliament is [open] bullying," he said. "Police's torture and arrests of parliamentary members is highly condemnable."

"The government should come to its senses and detained workers should be freed immediately."

Sharif accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of taking the country towards chaos due to "the fear of the opposition's no-trust move against him".

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said he was in a meeting with Ayaz Sadiq when he was told that police had entered [the lodges]. "They said they have warrants for JUI-F workers. We tried to explain to them that you can't enter the lodges this way," he added, calling the move "illegal".

Police should not become PM's tool: Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Islamabad police should refrain from becoming a "tool" of PM Imran and his government.

"Taking the blame for such madness-based actions is not appropriate. [You] will have to suffer losses," she warned.

More to follow

Comments (19)
Rashid Nasim
Mar 10, 2022 08:43pm
Looks like team IK is frustrated.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Mar 10, 2022 08:46pm
Something fishy going on.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Mar 10, 2022 08:48pm
IK will try every trick to stop no confidence move from tabling for vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Mamoon
Mar 10, 2022 08:54pm
@Rashid Nasim, really, can a member enter a red zone with goon
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Opposition resorting to chaos tactics - will fail!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Days are numbered for the PM
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
Use of force for nothing generally signals that the end is near
Reply Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Mar 10, 2022 09:00pm
@Rashid Nasim, no sir. Police is doing the right thing and preventing fascism
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 10, 2022 09:02pm
IK will certainly be in jail soon !
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Mar 10, 2022 09:03pm
The police can't enter the lodges but goons of JUI-F can. That is some logic.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Mar 10, 2022 09:03pm
@Rashid Nasim, rather looks like PDM is panicking.
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Mar 10, 2022 09:05pm
The unlawful entry of JUI goons in the prohibited area caused their arrest. What were they doing there?
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Mar 10, 2022 09:07pm
@Ali da Malanga, no one can only Dharnas people can
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Mar 10, 2022 09:14pm
"volunteer force" With ....????
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Mar 10, 2022 09:21pm
Very unprofessionalism from JUI-F. This is not the way to force government. Acting like top class ignorants.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Mar 10, 2022 09:25pm
@Iftikhar Khan, Your beloved PDM was the one that marched in. You reap what you saw
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 10, 2022 09:29pm
Arrest these goons and also other parties MNAs. We need one party system in Pakistan. Only PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
anonymous
Mar 10, 2022 09:32pm
Looks like PTI and IK are going to new low on daily basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz
Mar 10, 2022 09:34pm
Congratulations on this kind of democracy ! Government and opposition have displayed great show of power !
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Mar 10, 2022 09:36pm
Complete chaos in Riyaste Madina. Pakistan is basically unfit for democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 10, 2022 09:36pm
Frustrated opposition is now using militants against government.. that's shameful
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 10, 2022 09:37pm
... The police can handle the problem.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Mar 10, 2022 09:50pm
Desperate moves to stay in power
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 10, 2022 09:51pm
Operation Fail No-Trust begins.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Mar 10, 2022 09:55pm
Police did correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Kuch bhi
Mar 10, 2022 09:56pm
Political crisis
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar
Mar 10, 2022 09:56pm
Why are these terrorists in the parliament lodges?
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Mar 10, 2022 09:56pm
Get ready for martial law.
Reply Recommend 0
SZ
Mar 10, 2022 10:01pm
Imran Khan has gone full Fascist .
Reply Recommend 0
Grandma
Mar 10, 2022 10:02pm
PMlK is right these people are just power hungry, they have no love for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakhtoon plus Texan
Mar 10, 2022 10:09pm
Seems men behind curtains have started their job!
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Mar 10, 2022 10:17pm
@Ali, Story just started.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Mar 10, 2022 10:25pm
All the signs of Martial Law coming soon in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Mar 10, 2022 10:26pm
How JUIF goons entered the parliament lodges. Molana should answer that instead of resorting to dirty politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Mar 10, 2022 10:34pm
After getting international funding opposition trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Teller
Mar 10, 2022 10:48pm
Love the Naya Paksitan curtsey of Great Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Captain
Mar 10, 2022 10:59pm
@Rashid Nasim, no Mr but opposition!
Reply Recommend 0

