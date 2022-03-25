Islamic State militant killed in Peshawar operation: CTD

PESHAWAR: The law-enforcement personnel killed a terrorist belonging to the militant Islamic State group in an intelligence-based operation in Urmar area of the provincial capital on Thursday.

In a statement, the Counter-Terrorism Department said that the operation was carried out by the police, CTD and intelligence personnel.

It said that the law-enforcement agencies raided a hideout of militants in Urmar area on the outskirts of city on an intelligence report that terrorists identified as Khalid, Daniyal, Hassn Shah and others were hiding there.

The statement said that exchange of fire between the LEAs and militants continued for about two hours. It said a terrorist identified as Daniyal was killed in exchange of fire with police while two to three others escaped.

It said the slain terrorist was a member of IS-K and involved in the Kocha Risaldar suicide attack, which resulted in the death of 67 people.

The CTD said that the terrorist was also involved in targeted killing of police personnel, Sikh homeopath Satnam Singh and Christian pastor William Siraj.

It said a search operation was under way in the area to nab the fleeing militants.

