Today's Paper | March 22, 2022

ECP imposes fine on PM Imran, five others

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished March 22, 2022 - Updated March 22, 2022 09:30am
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public gathering in Swat on March 16. — PID
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on Prime Minister Imran Khan and five others for addressing a public meeting in violation of the election code of conduct.

According to Haroon Shinwari, a spokesman for the ECP, the district monitoring officer of Swat imposed the penalty after the prime minister, as well as some federal and provincial ministers, spoke at a public gathering in Swat valley on March 16 despite warnings by the commission.

The others who have been fined are Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Murad Saeed, the Federal Minister for Communications and the area’s MNA, and provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Mohibullah.

The prime minister had addressed the rally despite the ECP’s notice not to do so.

The government had removed the bar on holders of public office and elected representatives from running an election campaign and visiting the constituency through a controversial presidential ordinance last month by amending the Elections Act of 2017.

The government had already challenged the ECP notice before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the district monitoring officer of the ECP in Mansehra issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asking him not to address a public meeting in Mansehra on March 25.

Besides Swat, the prime minister had addressed a public meeting in Malakand in violation of the code of conduct.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022

Comments (7)
Anwar
Mar 22, 2022 09:45am
But who will pay his bill now that Tarin and Aleem Khan are not available?
Reply Recommend 0
Zarir
Mar 22, 2022 09:59am
Pathetic example as PM
Reply Recommend 0
Amy
Mar 22, 2022 10:02am
ECP please also take notice of horse trading in Sindh house.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Mar 22, 2022 10:09am
ECP fine is like fine on illegal car parking. There is no demerit point slapped on to him so he will continue to offend.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Singh
Mar 22, 2022 10:10am
Only country in the world where the PM blatantly breaks rules, defies law, threatens families and children with violence
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Mar 22, 2022 10:32am
Will they pay fine from their own wealth or will the money be scammed from National kitty?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 22, 2022 10:45am
Does IK think he is above the law? This guy is a bad example.
Reply Recommend 0

