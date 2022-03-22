ECP imposes fine on PM Imran, five others

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each on Prime Minister Imran Khan and five others for addressing a public meeting in violation of the election code of conduct.

According to Haroon Shinwari, a spokesman for the ECP, the district monitoring officer of Swat imposed the penalty after the prime minister, as well as some federal and provincial ministers, spoke at a public gathering in Swat valley on March 16 despite warnings by the commission.

The others who have been fined are Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, Murad Saeed, the Federal Minister for Communications and the area’s MNA, and provincial ministers Dr Amjad Ali and Mohibullah.

The prime minister had addressed the rally despite the ECP’s notice not to do so.

The government had removed the bar on holders of public office and elected representatives from running an election campaign and visiting the constituency through a controversial presidential ordinance last month by amending the Elections Act of 2017.

The government had already challenged the ECP notice before the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the district monitoring officer of the ECP in Mansehra issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asking him not to address a public meeting in Mansehra on March 25.

Besides Swat, the prime minister had addressed a public meeting in Malakand in violation of the code of conduct.

Published in Dawn, March 22nd, 2022