Ex-FC man who shot three cops in Karachi killed in encounter

Imtiaz AliPublished March 21, 2022 - Updated March 21, 2022 09:56am

KARACHI: A retired Frontier Constabulary man was killed in an encounter after he shot at and wounded three policemen, including an SHO, in Quaidabad on Sunday, police said.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that Constable Faisal alias Nadeem lived near Daud Chowrangi and when he reached home after finishing his duty his neighbour Ahmed informed him that his father, Majeed Hameed, had been threatening neighbours with a pistol and asked him to try and talk some sense into his father along with him.

The SSP said that as soon as the policeman, who was in uniform, unlocked the door Majeed fired at him indiscriminately. He suffered six to seven bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

In the meantime, Sharafi Goth SHO Adeel Ahmed along with a police team rushed to the scene after receiving information and tried to arrest Majeed, but he also fired at them causing bullet injuries to the SHO and policeman Yasir.

According to SSP Bahadur, who also reached the scene, police made two attempts to enter the house and finally they entered and evacuated other family members from the house. During an exchange of gunfire Majeed was shot and killed, he added.

He said the deceased was a retired sepoy of the Frontier Constabulary. He was currently employed as a watchman in Defence.

The SSP said his possible criminal and mental health record was being checked. He said police were trying to ascertain whether the pistol was a licensed one or not.

He said the condition of wounded policeman Nad­e­em was critical and he was put on ventilator. The condition of the SHO and other policeman was out of danger, he added.

Dr Summaiya Syed, additional police surgeon at the Jinnah Postgraduate Med­ical Centre, said the three wounded policemen were taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital for further treatment.

She said they suffered bullet wounds in their hands and legs. She said Majeed suffered multiple bullet wounds and he was brought dead to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022

OIC’s challenge
Updated 21 Mar, 2022

OIC’s challenge

At the best of times, the OIC has not been an effective body in global affairs.
21 Mar, 2022

Delay in funding

THE delay in the conclusion of the ongoing seventh review of the $6bn IMF funding programme for Pakistan may be...
21 Mar, 2022

Child labourers

IT is unfortunate that despite the existence of the relevant laws in all the provinces, the scourge of child labour...
Losing control
Updated 20 Mar, 2022

Losing control

The injustices PTI perceives to have suffered in these past weeks do not give it licence to tear up the social contract.
20 Mar, 2022

Turning the corner

IT is news the nation has long hoped to hear on the pandemic front: Covid-19 is close to being eliminated in the...
20 Mar, 2022

Cops as domestic staff

EVEN in a situation where public faith in the police is exceedingly low, recent revelations are an eye-opener. It...