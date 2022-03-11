Dawn Logo

No-trust vote: PM Imran says will 'take three wickets in one ball'

Dawn.comPublished March 11, 2022 - Updated March 11, 2022 06:00pm
PM Imran addresses a public gathering in Lower Dir on Friday. – Photo courtesy PMO Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed on Friday a huge public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir, where he lashed out at all three party heads – PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who have joined hands to file a no-trust motion against him.

Terming them the "three stooges", Imran recalled instances from the past when, according to him, these leaders had gone against Pakistan's national interest.

He said he had been praying that they go ahead with their plan to file a no-confidence motion against him so that he was given an opportunity to " take three wickets in one ball".

"I am competing against these three dacoits and ... I will take all three wickets with one inswing yorker," the premier repeated.

He also alleged that the opposition had been demanding an NRO from him.

"They tell me that they will topple my government if I don't close corruption cases against them. But I tell them that I will not close the cases even if I have to give my life for it. I am not doing politics against you but fighting a jihad."

The prime minister further accused the opposition of trying to buy the votes of lawmakers from the PTI and its allied parties to make the no-confidence motion a success.

He said he had called on people to gather at Islamabad's D-Chowk a day before the session for voting on the no-confidence motion, which is yet to be scheduled.

On that day, the premier said, there would be a sea of people at D-Chowk.

PM Imran said he had asked people to gather at D-Chowk to convey the message to the opposition that the nation was standing with the good and against the evil.

"Humans either side with the good or the evil. Only animals remain neutral," he commented.

The premier termed voting on the no-confidence motion "a match in parliament" and said, "You will see what I do with them after winning this match."

'Bajwa asked not to call Fazl diesel'

Earlier in his speech, the prime minister referred to Fazl as "diesel" but then went on to say that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa told him not to refer to Fazl as diesel.

"I was just talking to Gen Bajwa and he told me not to refer to Fazl as diesel. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him diesel," the prime minister said.

The premier said that in a recent media talk, Fazl had said when he comes to power, he would "mend an institution". This, the premier said, was a reference to Pakistan Army.

"Today, Pakistan exists because of the army," the prime minister said. "Will these people fix the army?" he questioned.

The premier held the opposition leaders responsible for the Pakistani passport losing respect in the world.

"They have been ruling this country for the past 30 to 35 years. They took loans and indebted this country, and they bowed before the world's big powers," he said, adding that neither Zardari nor PML-N supremo had condemned drone strikes carried out by the US in Pakistan during their tenures as the president and prime minister, respectively.

On the other hand, he continued, his government's vision was to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, along the lines of the state of Madinah.

"Look at my manifesto, in which I outlined three goals. Firstly, I said that we would make Pakistan a self-respecting nation, make it stand on its feet," he said. "Secondly, that we would make our country a welfare state similar to the state of Madinah and thirdly, we would install a system of justice. We would bring the powerful under law."

Reiterating that he intended to make Pakistan a welfare state similar to the state of Madinah, he outlined various measures, including the issuance of health cards and the recent reduction in petrol prices by Rs10, taken by his government in this regard.

"We are now on the path to becoming [a state like Madinah]," he said. "Pakistan will become an example for the world," he added.

As he again turned his gun on opposition leaders, the premier referred to an incident of an Indian "high-speed flying object" falling in Khanewal's Main Channu yesterday.

"An Indian missile entered Pakistan yesterday," he said. "But when Nawaz Sharif was in power, he never spoke against [Indian Prime Minister] who was calling the Pakistan Army terrorists at the time."

Instead, he continued, Nawaz directed the Foreign Office not to issue statements against India.

The premier attributed these actions to leaders having outside the country.

"And leader whose assets are abroad will never devise an independent foreign policy that focuses on protecting the nation and its rights," he said.

"But neither have I ever bowed before anyone nor will I ever let you bow before you anyone," he assured.

Ba Akhlaq
Mar 11, 2022 04:08pm
Old habits die hard.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2022 04:13pm
IKs body language is very confident. No surprise. It's practically game over for the thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2022 04:14pm
'No Conf' was a coverup- looters' Plan A was putting a gun to Pakistanis' heads. Lost all remaining support.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 11, 2022 04:15pm
IK is practically toying with the thugs. Calm and confident- he has important things to look after.
Reply Recommend 0
Humara Watan
Mar 11, 2022 04:16pm
One thing is sure all thieves are gathered at one place. Full credit to Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthHurts
Mar 11, 2022 05:51pm
This guy has lost it. Is it necessary to say all this in public equally involving and maligning the army generals?
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Mar 11, 2022 05:55pm
He is digging his own grave !
Reply Recommend 0
Aj
Mar 11, 2022 05:55pm
This man is extremely angry.. loosing his plot..
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 11, 2022 05:57pm
Ignorance is bliss and we have the most blissful PM
Reply Recommend 0
Khan , USA
Mar 11, 2022 05:57pm
@Humara Watan, credit for gathering thieves? He should have arrested them ! He failed to get any of them punished ! He is a monkey king , who shows his aerobatics but does nothing substantial and meaningful !
Reply Recommend 0
Adeel
Mar 11, 2022 06:06pm
Only animals stay neutral... Seriously....
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Mar 11, 2022 06:07pm
World watching this game closely between Honesty vs culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Lion
Mar 11, 2022 06:08pm
IK will be clean bowled in few days.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Mar 11, 2022 06:09pm
"But neither have I ever bowed before anyone nor will I ever let you bow before you anyone," he assured.... He also said he will never go to IMF, but now U turn on IMF loans
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 11, 2022 06:09pm
Three wickets or three thugs will be bold out in one shot.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil
Mar 11, 2022 06:27pm
Someone ask him to say hello to murad saeed and btw how is mr P afzal
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 11, 2022 06:31pm
Once again, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Mar 11, 2022 06:39pm
As always, badmouthing oppositions, US, West, India and hides his failures. This has been IK's strategy in the last 3.5 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Akhtar
Mar 11, 2022 06:43pm
(3) thieves against (1) honest person. People who support Maulana Diesel, Zardari and Sharif must be ignorant or stupid. Imran Khan can not change the system alone in few years. There should be accountability for all not only for poor. I hope we will support what ever is good for Pakistan. These three thugs are not good for Pakistan based on their past history.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Mar 11, 2022 06:43pm
"I am competing against these three dacoits and ... I will take all three wickets with one inswing yorker," Beautiful line sums up the whole story with one statement.
Reply Recommend 0

