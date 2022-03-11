Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 11, 2022

Rangers, FC to handle security of Parliament House on day of no-trust vote: Rashid

Dawn.comPublished March 11, 2022 - Updated March 11, 2022 12:53pm
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said it had been decided that the security of Parliament House, Parliament Lodges, and old MNA Houses in Islamabad would be handed over to paramilitary Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) on the day the National Assembly votes on the no-trust motion against the prime minister.

The minister's remarks come a day after a police raid in the Parliament Lodges to expel members of the Ansarul Islam — the volunteer force of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — who made it to the high-security zone to allegedly provide security to opposition lawmakers.

At least four legislators, along with two dozen Ansarul Islam volunteers, were arrested during the operation, all of whom were released today.

At the press conference in Islamabad today, Rashid warned of dealing anyone disturbing the law and order situation in Islamabad with an iron hand.

"I will trample those who take the law in their hands next time."

He said the opposition was sensing defeat in the no-trust motion it had brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan "and that is the reason they are creating anarchy in Islamabad".

The minister warned that he would not take into consideration the stature of a leader and take all-out action against anyone who disrespected the law.

But he added: "If we detain anyone [parliamentarian] for disturbing the law and order, we will also bring him to the parliament to cast vote on the day of the no-confidence motion."

He predicted that the opposition's "bad time is near", saying they were involved in a "personal battle with Imran Khan, instead of a political one".

"This is all being done to impede Pakistan's progress and damage the balanced foreign policy that Pakistan has adopted under the premiership of Imran Khan," he added.

Rashid recalled yesterday's incident, saying law enforcement personnel had obtained search warrants with the permission of the National Assembly speaker in an attempt to avoid any untoward incident.

"Around 362 families live there [Parliament Lodges]. Of them, 53 are senators and 278 are MNAs. I don't want to spread terror but we do not have some good reports as recently we caught a group from Bara Kahu planning terror activities in Islamabad," he said.

He said the police still did not file terror charges against those who intruded Parliament Lodges. "There is video evidence that shows Senator Kamran Murtaza used extremely foul language against the police but the cops continued to calm him down."

He was of the view that the opposition created a scene "as it lacks the required 172 numbers in the assembly to oust the PM through a the no-confidence vote".

No one to allowed in Islamabad wearing militia dress

The minister said he had also directed police authorities and the Islamabad police chief to bar anyone wearing a militia dress from entering the capital.

"I will not spare anyone who comes to Islamabad wearing a militia dress. And what impression are you trying to give by bringing such people in?" he asked.

In response to a question, Rashid said he knew Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa since his college days, adding that "he [Bajwa] will stand with democracy."

Adeel
Mar 11, 2022 12:58pm
Good. Because on that day PTI will be the biggest threat to the Parliament
Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Acrimony worsens
Updated 11 Mar, 2022

Acrimony worsens

THE vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan has unleashed a fresh wave of political instability in...
11 Mar, 2022

Nuanced approach

IN a country that has suffered years of terrorist mayhem, a weary public tends to see most violent crimes as falling...
11 Mar, 2022

The 100m milestone

THERE is scarcely a national challenge that cannot be overcome with consensus and strong political will. The federal...
Establishment’s role
Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Establishment’s role

EVER SINCE the opposition parties announced their plans of ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan through a vote of...
10 Mar, 2022

Swap transplants

IRONICALLY, the Punjab government’s recent step in the effort to stop organ trafficking may well end up providing ...
10 Mar, 2022

Cattle disease outbreak

THE outbreak of lumpy skin disease in cows and buffaloes in a number of areas of Sindh and Punjab is causing much...