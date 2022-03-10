Dawn Logo

Ukraine sees risk of radiation leak at Chernobyl

ReutersPublished March 10, 2022 - Updated March 10, 2022 08:01am
A FILE photo shows the protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.—AFP
A FILE photo shows the protective dome built over the sarcophagus covering the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.—AFP

LVIV: Ukraine said on Wednesday there was a danger of a radiation leak at the Chernobyl nuclear power station after electricity was cut off to the plant, but the UN nuclear watchdog saw “no critical impact on security”.

On the other hand, Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of attacking power lines and a substation feeding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in what it said was a “dangerous provocation”, news agency Interfax reported.

Ukraine’s state-run nuclear company Energoatom said a high-voltage power line had been damaged during fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces who are occupying the defunct plant, and that it had been cut off from the national power grid.

It said “radioactive substances” could eventually be released, threatening other parts of Ukraine and Europe, if there was no power to cool spent nuclear fuel stored at the plant that suffered the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.

IAEA says there’s ‘no critical impact’ on safety

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said reserve diesel generators could power the plant for only 48 hours. “After that, cooling systems of the storage facility for spent nuclear fuel will stop, making radiation leaks imminent,” he said on Twitter.

“I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Twitter that the “development violates (a) key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply” but that “in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety”.

The IAEA had warned on Tuesday that the systems monitoring nuclear material at the radioactive waste facilities at Chernobyl had stopped transmitting data.

The Chernobyl plant, which is still radioactive, lies about 100km from Kyiv. Its fourth reactor exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe.

Published in Dawn, March 10th, 2022

