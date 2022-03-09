Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2022

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

ReutersPublished March 9, 2022 - Updated March 9, 2022 11:36am
A cricket ball during nets. — Reuters/File
A cricket ball during nets. — Reuters/File

Cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball while the rarely used but entirely permissible “Mankad” method of dismissing batters will not be listed under unfair play in new laws approved by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Cricketers have used the age-old method of shining one side of the ball with saliva and sweat to help bowlers generate more movement in the air as it travels towards batters.

The new laws make permanent a ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health reasons, implemented when men's cricket resumed after a Covid-19 suspension in July 2020.

The MCC said it found through research that the ban over this period had little or no impact on the amount of swing that bowlers were getting. Polishing the ball with sweat will still be permitted.

“The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball,” the MCC said in a statement.

“Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball.”

The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said that the changes would be effective from Oct 1.

The “Mankad” dismissal involves a bowler choosing to whip off the bails when a non-striker steps out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batter on strike.

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, has been considered against the spirit of the game.

The MCC said that although the wording of the law would remain the same, it would move from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out).

In other changes, the MCC said when a batter is out caught, the new player in will come in at the end the striker was at and face the next ball, even if the batters cross while the ball was in the air, unless it is the end of an over.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Anonymous
Mar 09, 2022 12:02pm
Use sanitizer to shine the ball
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rocky road for PM
Updated 09 Mar, 2022

Rocky road for PM

THE day of reckoning for the PTI government may be at hand with the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime...
09 Mar, 2022

Forced to flee

YET another humanitarian crisis entirely of human making has compelled more than a million people to flee the ...
09 Mar, 2022

Advancing telemedicine

BESIDES poor management and the lack of medical resources and infrastructure in the healthcare sector, the chronic...
International Women’s Day
08 Mar, 2022

International Women’s Day

WOMEN in Pakistan will be silent no more. Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day, their voices come...
PM’s growing challenge
Updated 08 Mar, 2022

PM’s growing challenge

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan is under pressure. As political developments unfold at a quickening pace and the ...
08 Mar, 2022

Valuation rates

IT is difficult to welcome the drastic reduction in the property valuation rates the Federal Board of Revenue had...