Today's Paper | March 08, 2022

Opposition submits no-trust motion against PM Imran

Nadir GuramaniPublished March 8, 2022 - Updated March 8, 2022 03:31pm
Senior opposition lawmakers at the NA Speaker's chamber purportedly to submit the no-confidence motion. – DawnNewsTV screenshot
A delegation of senior opposition lawmakers submitted the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Auragzeb said.

The confirmation from her came after a delegation of opposition lawmakers, including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, had reached Parliament House in Islamabad.

Aurangzeb said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document was submitted with the secretariat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari are going to hold an important joint press conference shortly to announce "decisions" regarding the no-confidence motion against the government, according to a statement issued by the PML-N.

Maulana Fazl had announced the alliance's decision to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 18, saying that the PDM would reach out to the PTI's allies.

Fazl had said at the time that the opposition alliance had not yet decided whether they would bring the no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser as well, adding that consultations within the opposition parties as well as with the legal team were underway.

Since then, Lahore has been abuzz with many political meetings — between opposition parties as well as the PTI and its allies.

Last week, Maulana Fazl had claimed that the coming days were crucial as the opposition parties would take a final decision regarding submitting a vote of no-confidence motion against the government or requisitioning the session of parliament.

Claiming that opposition parties have the numbers required for the success of the no-confidence motion, he had said they had been trying to get the support of more than 180 members in the 342-member lower house of parliament.

In order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs. For the success of the vote of no-confidence motion against the speaker or the deputy speaker, a simple majority of the members is required. The voting on the motion against a speaker or deputy speaker is conducted through a secret ballot whereas an open vote by division is required for the similar motion against the prime minister.

AKRAM
Mar 08, 2022 03:21pm
It will be start of great political chaos if this motion succeeds.
