Today's Paper | March 07, 2022

Aleem Khan joins Tareen group, laments sidelining of party loyalists

Adnan SheikhPublished March 7, 2022 - Updated March 7, 2022 07:20pm
PTI leader Abdul Aleem speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan arriving at Jahangir Tareen's residence. — Photo provided by reporter
Members of the Tareen group gather at his residence. — Photo provided by reporter
PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, a former Punjab minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, announced on Monday that he would be joining the group of lawmakers led by estranged party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.

His announcement came after members of the group converged at Tareen's Lahore residence as the opposition charged ahead with its plans to table a no-confidence motion against the government.

Provincial ministers Nauman Langrial, Ajmal Cheema as well as MPAs Khurram Leghari, Abdul Hai Dasti, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Salman Naeem, Aslam Bharwana, Saeed Nawani, Zawar Hussain, Bilal Warraich, Amin Chaudry, Qasim Langah were also among the participants.

In his media talk, Khan stated that Tareen — who is currently in London seeking medical treatment — had played a massive part in the PTI's rise to power.

He said that Tareen was currently not in the best of health, adding that the group had held a meeting at his residence to send the message that he had not been "forgotten".

He reiterated that Tareen had played a crucial role in the history of the party, and lamented the fact that he was later sidelined.

"Many people [within the party] do not understand why this happened. All those people who worked for Naya Pakistan alongside the prime minister, why were they ignored? There is no answer for this," he said.

"Other people surround the leader when governments are formed," he said, adding that "committed and loyal" workers were pushed to the side.

He said that he would not have been disheartened if the party's popularity had been growing, but said that there were growing concerns among party workers and loyalists about the government's performance in Punjab.

"All of us who were part of the tehreek and were sincere. Let us all come together on one platform," he said. He also stated that he had met more than 40 MPAs during the last four days, all of whom had expressed concerns over Punjab's governance.

"We will try to unite all the groups within PTI," he said, adding that they felt "sad" when they saw their struggle going in vain.

The ex-minister said that the group would work until the end to strengthen the PTI, calling on all groups within the party to come together.

Khan made no mention of the no-confidence motion against the prime minister, but was unable to escape questions from reporters who asked him whether the group was with the government or against it.

"If a no-trust motion is moved, we will make a decision together," he said.

'Have some patience'

Earlier, Punjab chief minister’s former adviser, Awn Chaudry, who was also among the attendees, was hounded by reporters as he made his way inside Tareen's residence.

Speaking to reporters camped outside, Chaudry asked them to "let some of the suspense remain", adding that whatever will happen will be for the best.

"Are you with the opposition or with the government?" asked one journalist.

"Whatever will happen will be for the best," he reiterated with a smile. He added that the members of the group would welcome Aleem Khan, saying that he was their "brother".

"Is (Punjab chief minister Usman) Buzdar going or staying?" asked another reporter.

"Have some patience. Watch and see what will happen," he said, moving inside.

'Tareen, Khan integral part of PTI'

However, the government was not perturbed by the sudden political activity in Lahore.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad before the meeting ended, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry asserted that Tareen and Khan were still an integral part of the ruling PTI.

"They are a part of our party," he said, adding that internal politics within a party was a common occurrence.

"They are doing their politics and have relations with several of our MPAs [...] Aleem Khan and Tareen have close relations with PM Imran," he said, reiterating that internal party politics was common.

PML-N contacts Tareen group

The meeting of the Tareen group comes as the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, is in the process of finalising a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, claiming to have the support of enough lawmakers in the parliament to make the ouster a success.

Last month, the PML-N had confirmed the party was in touch with the disgruntled group to seek its support to oust the government. At the same time, the group had also met at the residence of PML-Q leaders, who are a key ally of the PTI government in Punjab and centre.

Speaking to reporters at the time, Tareen said the purported no-confidence motion had not been tabled yet and it was not clear whether it would be at all.

To a question about any contacts with the opposition, he said the group had gathered after a long time and it was yet to be seen how it should play its role in the current political scenario.

He further maintained political leaders stayed in touch with each other, adding the group would hold more huddles to discuss their future strategy.

Tareen said they also talked about inflation during the meeting, but nothing specific about the no-confidence motion. “It is premature to discuss this issue,” he had said, urging the premier to provide relief to the masses.

Subsequently, it was reported that PM Imran reached out to Tareen in what appeared to be a bid to ensure he hadn’t lost his old friend to the opposition.

Fragile State
Mar 07, 2022 06:01pm
Sad state of affairs that these very men care little about the national interest, while in opposition they walked out of the NA and did nothing to work with the Government during a pandemic.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 07, 2022 06:02pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Mar 07, 2022 06:02pm
Opposition is lately hardly "charging ahead " but just sputtering along hoping some divine help from some unforeseen quarters.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Mar 07, 2022 06:10pm
Good by PM?
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Mar 07, 2022 06:11pm
Aleem Khan group coupled with Jehangir Tareen group is going to play hell against the Punjab Chief Minister in PA. Once incumbent CM will be removed with vote of no confidence then Punjab Assembly members will select Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as next CM Punjab. Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is lured to be the next CM in order to have favour from Chaudhry's of Gujrat to support the opposition in the centre to move vote of no confidence against PM Imran Khan. Let's see what will happen. This is politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Super Dehati
Mar 07, 2022 06:12pm
Aleem Khan will finally take his revenge. Imran used his money to sponsor his dharnas and then sent him to jail, when he wished to become the CM of Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Oppressed Sindhi
Mar 07, 2022 06:15pm
I like Imran but he treated Tareen and Aleem, horribly.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh
Mar 07, 2022 06:17pm
Imran Khan can't even stay relevant in his own party and he thinks the public will buy into his ridiculous story that he poses a threat to USA and EU hence he's being removed.
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Mar 07, 2022 06:19pm
People who do not have any patriotism.
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Mar 07, 2022 06:22pm
Unruly crowd. Hopeless.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 07, 2022 06:22pm
In my opinion, bunch of like minded people are getting together to safeguard their personal interests and, expected to continue their immoral activities that PM denied them. This is why they are making noises and pursuing other opportunities.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Mar 07, 2022 06:23pm
Molana Shahbaz Bilawal may not be able to unseat him but this group can
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 07, 2022 06:27pm
Right time to push this incompetent govt out.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Mar 07, 2022 06:27pm
The problem with Pakistan an unelected man is the king maker or we can call mafia boss...pathetic....
Reply Recommend 0
Loyal Pakistani
Mar 07, 2022 06:50pm
End of Waseem plus. PM must pack up now !
Reply Recommend 0
Fenced Voter
Mar 07, 2022 06:52pm
This was the politics chosen by PTI- firstly by choice of it’s candidates and then the way it formed government
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Mar 07, 2022 06:54pm
Wheeling dealing. Money makes the mare go
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 07, 2022 07:00pm
Selected now needs to get elected and that is good for democracy and Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 07, 2022 07:02pm
Good luck Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

