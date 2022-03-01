Dawn Logo

March 01, 2022

Haris Rauf tests positive for Covid ahead of first Test against Australia

AP | Abdul GhaffarPublished March 1, 2022 - Updated March 1, 2022 06:55pm
Haris Rauf talks to media in Lahore.
In this file photo, Haris Rauf talks to media in Lahore. — AP/File

Pakistan suffered another setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first Test against Australia on Friday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson confirmed to Dawn.com that Rauf had tested positive for the coronavirus after he underwent a rapid antigen test.

He said more details would be shared in due course of time. Meanwhile, the PCB said Rauf was in isolation.

The fast bowler was in contention to make his Test debut in his hometown, Rawalpindi, after Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first Test due to injuries they picked up in the Pakistan Super League last week.

In his absence, one of the reserve fast bowlers, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, are in contention to face Australia alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim (junior).

It is after nearly a quarter of a century that the Australian side is visiting Pakistan.

They last played in Pakistan in 1998, winning the three-Test series 1-0 and blanking the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

