Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 27, 2022

Qureshi underscores 'importance of de-escalation' in phone call with Ukrainian FM Kuleba

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 27, 2022 - Updated February 27, 2022 07:24pm
This combination photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. — AP/Reuters
This combination photo shows Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (left) and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. — AP/Reuters

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and "underscored the importance of de-escalation".

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Qureshi "shared Pakistan’s perspective in detail, reiterating serious concern at the situation, underscoring the importance of de-escalation, and stressing the indispensability of diplomacy".

Qureshi also noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

Read: Should the PM have gone to Moscow?

"[Qureshi] stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that developing countries were always hit the hardest economically in case of conflict. The foreign minister underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," the FO statement said.

FM Qureshi also discussed the evacuation of Pakistani citizens and students in Ukraine with his counterpart.

"He appreciated the role played by the Ukrainian authorities in the evacuation process and asked for continued facilitation and smooth border crossing at the earliest possible," the FO said, adding that the two ministers agreed to remain in contact.

During the Moscow visit, PM Imran had conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he regretted the situation developing between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Islamabad had hoped that military conflict could be averted through a diplomatic solution.

Editorial: Pakistan can't be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ when global politics is again reverting to blocs

A communiqué issued after the meeting between the two leaders stated that the prime minister stressed that conflict was not in anyone’s interest and that developing countries were always hardest hit economically in case of conflict. “He underlined Pakistan’s belief that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.”

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 27, 2022 07:25pm
Excellent. Meanwhile Ukraine expressed "deep disappointment" with India's pathetic silence.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Feb 27, 2022 07:25pm
The call they were waiting for .
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Feb 27, 2022 07:29pm
Their president phoned Modi and here you phone their FM
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi Chronicles
Feb 27, 2022 08:00pm
FM Qureishi must ask Russia to pull back its troops.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Position on Ukraine
Updated 27 Feb, 2022

Position on Ukraine

Pakistan cannot afford to be bracketed in the Russian ‘camp’ at a time when global politics is once again reverting to blocs.
27 Feb, 2022

Indian media concerns

EVER SINCE he took off his lapel mike during a controversial tenure as chief minister of Gujarat, and walked away...
27 Feb, 2022

Another case against MNA

THE long-drawn-out saga of cases against Ali Wazir speaks volumes for the state’s appetite for vendetta. Mr Wazir,...
26 Feb, 2022

Highest deficit

PAKISTAN’S current account woes are going from bad to worse, with the country posting a record high monthly ...
CII on blasphemy
Updated 26 Feb, 2022

CII on blasphemy

FOR a change, the Council of Islamic Ideology has taken a position that no one with either a religious or secular...
26 Feb, 2022

Digital census

PLANNING for the country’s first-ever digital census set to be conducted in August appears to be in full swing....