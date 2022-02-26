Senators alarmed over participation of youth in acts of violence

ISLAMABAD: Extremism exists deep within the heart of our society among the educated and illiterate alike, particularly the youth.

This was pointed out by members of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Friday.

“In the ghastly murder of the Sri Lankan national in Sialkot, 120 out the 130 suspects were between 18 and 20 years of age,” Human Rights Secretary Inamullah Khan informed members.

A similar pattern could be seen when a mob comprising men mostly in their 30s, last week, lynched a psychologically-unstable man for allegedly burning Quranic scriptures in Mian Channu, Mr Khan said.

The meeting commenced with a strong condemnation of the Mian Channu incident that was deemed an act that portrayed the society’s mindset. It was revealed that such violent tendencies were mostly reported in 19 to 30-year-olds who were mostly influenced by social media forums.

Senator Walid Iqbal chaired the meeting which was attended by senator Falak Naz and Mohammad Tahir Bizenjo as well as senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights along with its attached departments and agencies. Additional inspector general (operations) and district police officer (DPO) Mian Channu were also present.

The committee members stressed the need for participation of stakeholders to develop a strategy to address the issue. It was asserted that religious forums must spread the true spirit of Islam and its stance on tolerance.

The committee chairman, Senator Iqbal, said a letter must be sent to the president, prime minister and speaker of National Assembly so they could take notice of the matter.

According to Additional IG Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan, 14 to 15 cases have been reported since the start of this year.

“This was the only case where the police were unable to control a violent mob and save the deceased from vigilante justice. Last year, 77 cases of desecration of Quranic scriptures were registered, 83 in 2020, 56 in 2019, 68 in 2018 and 47 in 2017,” he added.

