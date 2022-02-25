Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2022

FIA arrests ‘Journalist’ for blackmailing businessman in Multan

A CorrespondentPublished February 25, 2022 - Updated February 25, 2022 07:51am

MUZAFFARGARH: A Rajanpur-based ‘journalist’ arrested by FIA for allegedly blackmailing a businessman for extorting money from him will be produced before a court in Multan on Friday.

A case against Qadeer Ahmad Qazi and his accomplice was registered by FIA (Multan circle) on Monday last under sections 13, 14, 20, 24, PECA 2016 R/w 384, 419, 420, 506, 109 of PPC.

Complainant Amjad Farooq, a land developer, said Qadeer Ahmad Qazi and Akhtar Malik (also a journalist) had launched a campaign against him through a social media channel, Facebook and different Whatsapp numbers.

The complainant said Akhtar Malik, the other accused, was on pre-arrest bail till March 5.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

25 Feb, 2022

Ukraine invasion

UNLESS speedy efforts at de-escalation are made, the crisis in Ukraine has the potential to morph into a ...
25 Feb, 2022

Verdict delivered

ONE of the most closely watched murder trials in Pakistan’s recent history has ended and, given the circumstances...
25 Feb, 2022

Tree plantation drive

ANOTHER spring and monsoon tree plantation drive has kicked off in a number of cities in continuation of the federal...
In choppy seas
Updated 24 Feb, 2022

In choppy seas

WITH chances growing of a vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the leadership of the ruling PTI...
24 Feb, 2022

Peca amendment

THE courts have already given an indication, it seems, as to the legal merits of the reprehensible amendment to the...
24 Feb, 2022

Rangers in Karachi

PERHAPS rattled by the public outcry against the recent wave of murders and armed muggings, numerous solutions are...