FIA arrests ‘Journalist’ for blackmailing businessman in Multan

MUZAFFARGARH: A Rajanpur-based ‘journalist’ arrested by FIA for allegedly blackmailing a businessman for extorting money from him will be produced before a court in Multan on Friday.

A case against Qadeer Ahmad Qazi and his accomplice was registered by FIA (Multan circle) on Monday last under sections 13, 14, 20, 24, PECA 2016 R/w 384, 419, 420, 506, 109 of PPC.

Complainant Amjad Farooq, a land developer, said Qadeer Ahmad Qazi and Akhtar Malik (also a journalist) had launched a campaign against him through a social media channel, Facebook and different Whatsapp numbers.

The complainant said Akhtar Malik, the other accused, was on pre-arrest bail till March 5.

