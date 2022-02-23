Pervez Khattak dubs opposition's no-trust move plans 'drama', says nothing of the sort will happen

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak dubbed the opposition's plans to table a no-trust motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government a "drama" on Wednesday, saying that nothing of the sort would happen.

"They have made a drama out of the no-confidence [motion] ... No no-confidence motion will be tabled. They (the opposition) are only deceiving people," he said while speaking to the media at the Parliament House.

Khattak added, "We are more prepared than the opposition.”

The defence minister's comments come more than a week after opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced its decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led government and approach the ruling party's allies in the Centre to take them on board on the matter.

Since then, there have been reports and claims of opposition getting in touch with government lawmakers to gain their support, and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry alleged earlier today that three PTI MNAs had been offered bribes to support the opposition's planned no-confidence motion.

Speaking to the media today, Khattak also accused the opposition of "horse-trading" and warned that any PTI member who would vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan would be disqualified from parliament.

"When the member will be disqualified, they (the opposition) will not be able to count on his vote," he added.

He further said that no "in-house change" was under way in the PTI. "We are in touch with our members."

Khattak particularly criticised PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, commenting that he "is a result of horse-trading and he is again making attempts [on this front]”.

The defence minister said he wanted to convey to the opposition that "we are not in a slumber."

"It is not so easy to table a no-confidence motion against us," he said. "We are prepared for everything."

Khattak asserted that the PTI still had the support of its allies and PM Imran would complete his five-year term. He added that neither of the PTI's allied parties had made any demands for ministries and assured that "we are going to fulfil the promises we made to our allies."

"No matter what the opposition does, the no-confidence motion will be a failed [move]," he continued.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N, which is a part of the PDM, and the PPP, joining hands to table a no-trust move against the incumbent government, Khattak remarked: "It is good that those who used to curse each other and talked about dragging one another in the streets have come together today."

"The opposition is scared that cases against them will be opened," he said.

To a question about "distances increasing between the government and establishment", he replied: "So long as the prime minister is here, institutions are with him."