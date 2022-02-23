Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

Three PTI MNAs have been offered bribes to back no-confidence motion, alleges Fawad Chaudhry

Dawn.comPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 04:33pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to media in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry speaks to media in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday claimed that three PTI MNAs had been offered bribes to support the opposition's planned no-confidence motion in the parliament against the government.

The minister, however, neither disclosed the identities of the MNAs who were approached to switch loyalties nor said anything about who the offer was from.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced last week that the opposition alliance had decided to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and would contact the PTI government's allies in the centre for this purpose.

PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam earlier this month in Lahore and agreed to leave their differences behind for a common cause — sending Prime Minister Imran Khan home — and pledged to weigh all options to achieve the goal, including a no-confidence move and a joint long march.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, Chaudhry said that the trio if PTI legislators, including a minority member and a female lawmaker, had been offered money to favour the no-trust motion, adding that "this is such a shameful instance."

Also read: 'Good news' on no-trust move against PM Imran soon: Marriyum

He dared the opposition to table the no-trust motion within 24 hours as he dubbed Zardari and Shehbaz the "two big traders", accusing them of meeting to discuss the "contributions they would make for horse-trading".

He alleged that the PML-N and the PPP were striving to revive the corrupt practice of horse-trading, "however, we are keeping a close eye on that and we will not let that happen."

Chaudhry said the two leaders had submitted certificates to courts claiming they were ill "but they are holding meetings publicly in visibly good health."

"Shehbaz Sharif is out of jail just because his cases are not being heard on a day-to-day basis and chances are getting brighter that his cases will be taken up for hearing on a daily basis," the minister added.

The information minister said the government was preparing for the next elections and more relief packages will be announced for people in weeks to come.

He also insisted that the country and the national economy were heading in the "right direction".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ordinances replace debate
Updated 23 Feb, 2022

Ordinances replace debate

Since coming to power, the PTI has regrettably placed greater reliance on presidential ordinances to bring laws of its own liking.
23 Feb, 2022

‘Missing’ girls

THE data on the ‘missing’ girls from Sargodha — and its adjoining districts — recovered by the police since...
23 Feb, 2022

Reviving Iran deal

AS negotiations in Vienna enter their final stretch, there is indeed hope that the Iran nuclear deal may be revived,...
Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
Unsafe city
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

In a city where many policemen, Rangers are available, it's difficult to understand how criminals manage to rule the streets.