Today's Paper | February 23, 2022

Timing of no-trust move to be decided after consensus, says PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb

Dawn.comPublished February 23, 2022 - Updated February 23, 2022 06:41pm
PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb talks to media in Lahore on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday stressed that the timing of the no-confidence motion against the government would be jointly decided by the opposition and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The remarks from the PML-N came hours after by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry dismissed the opposition's attempts at moving a no-trust motion as insignificant and ruled out its chances of success.

"I dare the opposition to table a no-confidence motion within 24 hours," the minister said at a presser earlier in the day.

Responding to the minister's challenge, Aurangzeb said that the opposition was hopeful of emerging victorious in the parliamentary battle to oust the government "because our goal is based on honesty and to rid the people of inflation caused by the incompetent government".

The PML-N leader said an important meeting of opposition leaders was underway and a joint statement would be issued later about the decisions taken.

She also rejected the information minister's claims that three PTI lawmakers had been offered bribes to switch their loyalties.

"No one needs to bribe legislators, especially at a time when the PTI has already lost the trust of its party members," she said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

Aurangzeb also said there was no discord between opposition leaders over a "power-sharing deal".

When asked about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's absence from recent political meetings, the party spokesperson replied that she had been active in key meetings and that no decision was taken without the consent of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

PML-N to challenge Peca ordinance

During the press talk, Aurangzeb also said that the PML-N had decided to challenge the recently promulgated Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act Ordinance 2022.

Terming the ordinance a "draconian black law", Aurangzeb said the law should first be applied to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his "false statements accusing opposition leaders of corruption".

She claimed that through the ordinance, the premier was attempting to "silence" the government's critics. She added that the prime minister should also be asked about the abuses he hurled at his political rivals in some of his recent speeches.

Fastrack
Feb 23, 2022 06:39pm
Pity the servants of the looters. Money is not the most important thing in life.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Feb 23, 2022 06:42pm
Kaneez is always put into hard choices of words by her masters.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Feb 23, 2022 06:52pm
I wonder who has confidence in these people .. if only there could be a no confidence vote against the opposition, I think PTI would definitely win ))
Reply Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Feb 23, 2022 06:59pm
Maryam please end the no confidence motion to be humiliated The nation is not with looters
Reply Recommend 0

