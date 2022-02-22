Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 22, 2022

Bilawal offers PML-N ‘pick’ of no-trust spoils

Zulqernain TahirPublished February 22, 2022 - Updated February 22, 2022 08:00am
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari talks to the media in Peshawar on Monday. — PPP Twitter
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari talks to the media in Peshawar on Monday. — PPP Twitter

LAHORE: While Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday to discuss a strategy to topple the Imran Khan government through a no-confidence motion in parliament, the former’s son, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, offered the Sharifs the prime minister’s slot in case the opposition’s move is successful.

The PML-N was quick to respond to Bilawal’s suggestion, saying the issue was not who would be the next prime minister, as the incumbent’s ouster will become a bridge for fresh polls.

Mr Zardari had hosted a dinner for the maulana at his Islamabad residence in a “very cordial” atmosphere. However, both leaders chose not to hold a media talk after the meeting and instead issued a joint statement, which stated that the two discussed the no-trust motion as well as the current political situation.

“The time to get rid of the inept and incompetent rulers has come. The opposition this time will enter the arena after taking onboard all parties to oust Imran Khan. The selected government has lost the confidence of the masses,” the statement quoted Fazlur Rehman as saying.

Mr Zardari claimed people were looking to the opposition to send the government packing. “Even the PTI government’s allies are sick of it. Our preparations are in full swing and we are in contact with the treasury lawmakers to make our move successful,” the PPP leader made clear.

Says N can have their PM if opposition move succeeds; Shehbaz-Zardari meeting expected today

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that both leaders exchanged notes regarding their contacts with PTI allies and lawmakers. “The opposition leaders are making sure that their homework is spot on for the much-hyped no-trust move,” he said.

Mr Zardari is also likely to meet with PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday (today) to understand the opposition’s efforts to woo ruling party allies and dissidents.

On the other hand, disgruntled PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen is also expected to meet the Chaudhrys of the PML-Q this week to determine what both sides have in mind regarding the opposition’s ongoing moves.

Meanwhile, Punjab minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan confirmed the Tareen-Shehbaz meeting and forewarned his party’s old ‘kingmaker’ not to trust the Sharifs in their bid to oust the premier.

In a media talk in Peshawar, Mr Bilawal offered the prime minister’s slot to the PML-N should the no-confidence motion succeed. “After the selected government is removed, the PML-N has the right to nominate its prime minister. The opposition together will bring election reforms and a fresh poll will be held,” he declared.

The PML-N did not seem interested in the offer. PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal told Dawn that after the departure of Mr Khan, his successor would not be able to come up with a “quick fix” of the economy in just a year and a half.

“The joint opposition will mutually decide who should be the PM after getting rid of Imran Khan. The functions of the new premier will be to act as a bridge towards fresh polls.”

When asked whether the opposition had met the required number in parliament to oust PM Khan, the PML-N leader said: “We will table the no-trust move when we feel confident about achieving the target beyond the required numbers. The ouster of Imran Khan is inevitable now.”

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 22, 2022 08:07am
We all know what PPP does to PMLN at the end. Hahaha
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 22, 2022 08:07am
Looks like very brisk political activities by oppositions. Good sign and people will be the winners ultimately. Good job.
Reply Recommend 0
Zelfour ali
Feb 22, 2022 08:08am
So much confidence but very little in the way of results.. nobody will march with thieves.. another failed attempt
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 22, 2022 08:08am
This guys handlers in America still couldn’t make him PM
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 22, 2022 08:09am
One way to destroy a country: Dynastic Politics
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Feb 22, 2022 08:21am
Yes, once imran is removed, it will be milk and honey flowing in Pakistani rivers like before IK
Reply Recommend 0
Noumaan Khan
Feb 22, 2022 08:27am
Making fools of themselves .
Reply Recommend 0
As expected
Feb 22, 2022 08:28am
I am wondering what PPP and PMLN are so afraid of. There is only 1 yr to elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Feb 22, 2022 08:34am
What can I say....nation of sheep will soon have the government of wolves ...
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 22, 2022 08:34am
Bilawal has nothing of much to really offer. He is throwing a dry bone spoils at the hungry crowd and then try to become the distributor of spoils.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Killing free speech
Updated 22 Feb, 2022

Killing free speech

With each passing day, it is becoming increasingly clear that the PTI government is making a mockery of democratic norms.
22 Feb, 2022

Regional trade

THAT Razzak Dawood, Pakistan’s top commerce official, favours the resumption of trade with India supports...
22 Feb, 2022

Unsafe city

AN epidemic of street crime has afflicted Karachi, but other than issuing statements, the authorities seem helpless...
Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer
Updated 21 Feb, 2022

Acquittal of Qandeel’s killer

WHEN the man guilty of perhaps the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in the country walks free, what message...
21 Feb, 2022

Gujarat sentences

AN Indian court in Gujarat has awarded capital punishment to 38 men for serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad that killed...
21 Feb, 2022

Taxing tobacco products

OF the many health scourges that the modern world must contend with, perhaps the most insidious, and therefore all...