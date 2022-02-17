Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on first-ever visit

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for his first-ever visit to the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan shared.

During his visit, Gates will review progress on polio eradication efforts and meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial health officials, the SAPM tweeted.

In addition, Gates will also visit the National Command and Operation Centre, the central body for coordinating the country's response to the coronavirus.

The famous philanthropist has held conversations with Prime Minister Imran in the past on various issues and their possible solutions. In October last year, the premier urged Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to poverty-stricken people in Afghanistan.

The two had also discussed the polio situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan with the premier appreciating the assistance provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in that regard. In turn, the Microsoft co-founder had praised the prime minister for the progress in eliminating the disease and pledged his foundation's continued support to the country's polio programme.

Prior to that, in April 2021, the two had discussed matters relating to the Covid-19 response, polio eradication and climate change, and agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.