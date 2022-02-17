Dawn Logo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on first-ever visit

February 17, 2022

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for his first-ever visit to the country, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health (SAPM) Dr Faisal Sultan shared.

During his visit, Gates will review progress on polio eradication efforts and meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial health officials, the SAPM tweeted.

In addition, Gates will also visit the National Command and Operation Centre, the central body for coordinating the country's response to the coronavirus.

The famous philanthropist has held conversations with Prime Minister Imran in the past on various issues and their possible solutions. In October last year, the premier urged Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to poverty-stricken people in Afghanistan.

The two had also discussed the polio situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan with the premier appreciating the assistance provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in that regard. In turn, the Microsoft co-founder had praised the prime minister for the progress in eliminating the disease and pledged his foundation's continued support to the country's polio programme.

Prior to that, in April 2021, the two had discussed matters relating to the Covid-19 response, polio eradication and climate change, and agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.

Delta 1
Feb 17, 2022 12:18pm
Welcome to Pakistan. Have a nice day!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Feb 17, 2022 12:21pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:23pm
Excellent, Pakistan. Moving ahead, fast.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:24pm
The future is bright for Pakistan. IT growing by leaps and bounds. Welcome dear friend Bill Gates.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:25pm
F Khan back to RSS HQ, "Now what do I say?"
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:26pm
Weldone Kaptaan and Bill gates
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:26pm
Let PPP and PMLN and their support be jealous again
Reply Recommend 0
Delta Indian Virus
Feb 17, 2022 12:27pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:30pm
following of PMLN and PPP will complain and be jealous
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 17, 2022 12:35pm
Alluminate conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2022 12:42pm
Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and productive soil of the 230 million innovative, hardworking, tech savvy, talented, brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:45pm
Maybe he can educate Imran a bit on basic competence and staying quiet and doing work rather than. Just enjoying joyrides at taxpayers' expenses and venting your spleen as if still atop that cursed container. Please Bill!
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:45pm
Great. Another bill arrives. That is all we have seen in Imran's mehgai tamasha
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Get a life man. Find at least something worthwhile to do.
Reply Recommend 0

