Karachi, Hyderabad see intermittent showers as authorities issue advisories

Imtiaz Ali | Qazi HassanPublished February 8, 2022 - Updated February 8, 2022 02:33pm
A view of the rain in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
Karachi and Hyderabad saw intermittent showers on Tuesday as forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) at the weekend, with various authorities issuing alerts and advisories for citizens.

As a result of the rain, traffic police said the flow of traffic in Karachi was hindered from Regent Plaza towards Awari, Hassan Square towards New Town and from Mehmoodabad towards Nursery.

Today's spell of rain followed the Met Office's prediction that another spell of rain was expected on Monday and Tuesday. PMD official Sardar Sarfaraz had said a fresh weather development was taking place under the influence of a weak westerly wave.

In a fresh forecast issued today, the PMD said "a weak westerly wave persists over south Balochistan with its trough extending up to western Sindh. Under its influence, drizzle/ light rain is expected in Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Jamshoro & Karachi districts till today’s evening."

It said Karachi's weather would mainly be partly cloudy with chances of drizzle or light rain for today while temperature would remain between 17.5 degrees Celsius to 27°C. For the next two days, there would be "fair weather with [a] cool night," while the temperature would range between 14°C to 27°C.

Meanwhile, South Zone DIG Motorway Police Shahid Javed advised commuters to keep their speed limits low, drive carefully and take other precautions such as checking their wipes.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) also issued an alert for citizens to take necessary precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property.

A spokesperson for K-Electric, in a power update shared at 1:30pm, said electricity was being supplied through 1,800 of the city's 1,900 feeders, but warned that power could be cut on an emergency basis in areas with high electricity theft.

The spokesperson advised people to maintain a safe distance from electric installations and not use electric appliances or switches during the rain.

