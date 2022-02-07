Light rain expected today in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachiites can face another spell of rain on Monday [today] and Tuesday, the Met office said on Sunday.

However, it added that the fresh spell of rain might be brief and light in different parts of the city.

“There’s a chance of drizzle late on Monday night or light rain on Tuesday,” said Sardar Sarfaraz of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

He added that the fresh weather development was taking place under the influence of a weak westerly wave.

Independent analysts and meteorology enthusiasts said that under the influence of westerly trough dipping over southern Pakistan drizzle and showers were expected from late Monday evening to Feb 9 (Wednesday) in different parts of Karachi and adjoining areas.

They said since this was a trough influenced spell, developments would be scattered and brief. The official said that temperature might be dropped to some extent after the expected rain.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 13 degree Celsius and 27.3 °C with 54 per cent humidity.

