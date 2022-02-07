Dawn Logo

Five soldiers martyred as Afghan-based terrorists target post in Kurram

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 07:28am

KURRAM: Five soldiers were martyred and four others suffered injuries when terrorists from across the Afghan border attacked a post in Kurram tribal district during Saturday-Sunday night.

Informed sources said that Angoor Tangi, a check-post adjacent to Afghanistan’s Khost province, was targeted by the attackers.

The sources said that firing between members of security forces and terrorists began at 8pm Saturday and continued for three hours.

They said that insurgents from the Afghan side made several attempts to damage the fence along the Pak-Afghan border.

Taliban regime asked to fulfil its promise, stop such attacks

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the armed forces’ media affairs wing, confirmed the incident and said that security forces responded in a befitting manner to the terrorist attack.

According to intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy causalities when security forces returned fire.

However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, a resident of Karachi; Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, a resident of Lakki Marwat; Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, a resident of Karak; Sepoy Sameerullah Khan,18, a resident of Bannu; and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, a resident of Bahawalnagar, embraced martyrdom.

The sources said that another four members of security forces suffered injuries.

The ISPR said that Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected the Afghan government not to allow such activities in future.

The ISPR statement said that Pak Army was determined to defend the country’s borders against terrorists and sacrifices of “our brave men will further strengthen our resolve”.

Terrorist attacks against Pakistan have witnessed a sharp increase after the fall of pro-US Ghani government in Afghanistan and the victory of the Taliban in August last year.

Read more: Incidents of past week could increase, Sheikh Rashid alludes to terrorism attacks

Meanwhile, security forces killed a would-be suicide bomber during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near Dial road in Tank district on Sunday.

The army said that members of security forces launched the operation on “confirmed intelligence reports” about the presence of terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). During the operation, a would-be suicide bomber was killed.

APP adds: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack on Pakistani troops in Kurram district from across the Afghan border.

The minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of five security personnel in the attack.

Mr Ahmed asked the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to fulfil its promise and stop cross-border terrorist attacks.

Paying homage to sacrifices rendered by members of armed forces, the minister said that their sacrifices would not go in vain.—APP

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2022

Kahsif Ajaz
Feb 07, 2022 07:34am
All Sepoys martyred, why not there is any reaction from the foreign office of Pakistan and from the PM???
Reply Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Feb 07, 2022 07:42am
Too many soldiers are dying. Why you cannot kill their leaders?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Feb 07, 2022 07:44am
International news agencies report that Taliban has categorically denied that the attackers have used Afghan soil. Something is not adding up.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaan
Feb 07, 2022 07:54am
So, what are you doing about it?
Reply Recommend 0

