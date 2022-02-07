5 million doses of vaccine administered in three days

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has made history by administering over 5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in just three consecutive days.

The country reported less than 5,000 Covid-19 cases after a gap of over 20 days. As many as 30 more persons succumbed to the virus.

The announcement regarding inoculations in Pakistan was made by federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on social media.

“Highest daily vaccination records set three days in a row. Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results. Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all Covid-related restrictions,” Mr Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), tweeted.

Fewer than 5,000 cases reported in country after a gap of 20 days

According to data of the NCOC, on Saturday 1,740,554 doses were administered. On Friday 1,734,514 and on Thursday 1,664,560 persons were inoculated. Till date, 184,073,883 doses of seven vaccines have been administered.

The data showed that as many as 4,874 cases and 30 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours and the national positivity rate was 8.69 per cent with 1,681 patients in critical care.

As many as 10 cities reported over 10pc positivity rate with Peshawar reporting 27.33pc positivity rate. Other cities included in the list are Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera and Lahore.

While 29,478 deaths have been reported across the country, according to a document available with Dawn, 61pc of them were males. Those who succumbed to the virus were from two months to over 100 years old and median age was 62 years.

As many as 78pc persons who died were over the age of 50 years and 69pc had chronic co-morbidity. About 91pc of the deceased remained hospitalised and average stay was 6.5 days. About 44pc of hospitalised patients remained on ventilators and their average stay was 3.2 days.

As many as 174 deaths were reported among healthcare workers out of which 103 doctors, one medical student, four nurses and 66 paramedics succumbed to the virus.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2022