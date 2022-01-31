Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 31, 2022

Two cops among 17 injured in grenade attack in Balochistan's Jaffarabad

Ali Jan MangiPublished January 31, 2022 - Updated January 31, 2022 07:52am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: At least 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district on Sunday.

The police said unknown motorcyclists hurled a hand-grenade near Subatpur Chowk, which exploded and injured 17 people, including two traffic police constables.

Security officials rushed to the site after the blast and shifted the injured to the district hospital. According to hospital officials, at least four of the injured were in critical condition.

“We have shifted the critically injured people to Larkana,” a senior police officer said, adding that the cops could be the target of the attack.

The injured include Abdul Rasheed, Habibullah, Kando, Haider Ali, Mohsin Ali, Abdul Rasool, Muhammad Ali, Allah Dina, Wazir Khan, Muhammad Sarwar, Rehmat Ali, Munir Ali, Anwar Ali, Faryad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Saleem Ahmed and Shaman Ali.

Police launched an investigation into the blast. However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the grenade attack.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali condemned the incident and described it as an act of terrorism.

However, they emphasised that the elements trying to create chaos would never succeed in their nefarious designs and would soon be brought to justice.

They said the government would continue to fulfil its responsibility of protecting the life and property of citizens.

Published in Dawn, January 31st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rampant virus
Updated 31 Jan, 2022

Rampant virus

Authorities must make sure that vaccine coverage is undertaken on a war footing.
31 Jan, 2022

State Bank’s role

THE passage of the SBP Amendment Bill that gives absolute powers to the central bank will remove the last hitch in...
31 Jan, 2022

Prisoner’s escape

EVEN allowing for the dysfunctionality that plagues our criminal justice system, the circumstances surrounding...
Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...