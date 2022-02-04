Three terrorists killed in clearance operation in Balochistan's Kech: ISPR

Security forces killed three terrorist, including two high-value targets, in the Balgatar area of Balochistan's Kech district during a follow-up clearance operation at a hideout linked with recent terrorism activities in Panjgur, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

"The terrorists' hideout was surrounded on a major intelligence tip-off," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Security forces encircled the well dug out [hideout] and [engaged] in an intense exchange of fire" with the terrorists hiding there, it said, adding that three terrorists were killed in the incident.

The statement said the killed terrorists were identified as militant commanders Summair alias Bahar, Altaf alias Lalik and Phailan Baloch, who was involved in terrorism activities against security forces in Hoshab, Panjgur and other areas.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorism activities across Balochistan and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their hideout after the operation, the ISPR said.

Grenade attack on Levies checkpost

Separately, six people, including two Levies personnel were injured after unknown miscreants threw a grenade at a Levies checkpost in the border town of Chaman in Balochistan, officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Mandokhail confirmed the number of injured and said the incident took place at a checkpost located on Chaman's Roghani Road.

Security officials arrived at the scene immediately after the incident occurred and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and lamented the fact that a commercial city like Chaman was targeted by terrorists.

He assured citizens that the provincial government would protect their lives and property. "We will eradicate the scourge of terrorism with the cooperation of the people," he said, directing officials to tighten security arrangements in the area.

These incidents have been reported two days after terrorists attempted to attack security forces' camps in Balochistan's Panjgur and Naushki.

The ISPR said at the time that both the attacks were "successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties to terrorists".

According to the ISPR, 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel, including an officer, martyred during the armed attacks and in the and subsequent security operations against the attackers.