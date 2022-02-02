Indian forces take away three Pakistani boats, 12 fishermen

THATTA: Indian security forces riding several high-speed vessels intruded into Pakistani territorial waters and captured three boats and 12 people on board fishing near Sir Creek late on Monday night. Sixteen fishermen on board seven other boats jumped into the sea to escape arrest but could not swim ashore till late Monday evening, sources privy to fishermen welfare organisations told Dawn on Tuesday.

The fishermen taken away at gunpoint by the Indian forces belong to Chuch Jahan Khan and Jhangisar village located along Shah Bandar and Keti Bandar coastal areas.

Four of them were identified as Jumman Parheri, Jameel Cheero, Hyder Kandrio and Khamiso Kandrio.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum district chapter president Noor Muhammad Themore told local reporters that a search for the missing fishermen was under way in the mangroves forest along the coastline as well as small islands within the Sir Creek area.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Tuesday said that the PMSA apprehended an Indian vessel along with its crew members poaching in the Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ), APP adds.

The vessel, Satya Vati (bearing registration No. INDGJ21MM153) was apprehended on Monday during a routine patrol, the PMSA release said.

The apprehended boat was being towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings, it added.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2022