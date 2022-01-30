Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2022

Rejected by New Zealand, pregnant reporter turns to Taliban for help

APPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 11:59am
A photo of New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis. — Charlotte Bellis Twitter
A photo of New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis. — Charlotte Bellis Twitter

WELLINGTON: A pregnant New Zealand journalist says she turned to the Taliban for help and is now stranded in Afghanistan after her home country has prevented her from returning due to a bottleneck of people in its coronavirus quarantine system.

In a column published in The New Zealand Herald on Saturday, Charlotte Bellis said it was brutally ironic that she’d once questioned the Taliban about their treatment of women and she was now asking the same questions of her own government.

When the Taliban offers you a pregnant, unmarried woman safe haven, you know your situation is messed up, Bellis wrote in her column.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told the Herald his office had asked officials to check whether they followed the proper procedures in Bellis’s case, which appeared at first sight to warrant further explanation.

New Zealand has managed to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum during the pandemic and has reported just 52 virus deaths among its population of 5 million.

But the nation’s requirement that even returning citizens spend 10 days isolating in quarantine hotels run by the military has led to a backlog of thousands of people wanting to return home vying for spots.

Stories of citizens stranded abroad in dire circumstances have caused embarrassment for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her government, but Bellis’s situation is particularly striking.

Last year, she was working for Al Jazeera covering the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan when she gained international attention by questioning Taliban leaders about their treatment of women and girls.

In her column Saturday, Bellis said she returned to Qatar in September and discovered she was pregnant with her partner, freelance photographer Jim Huylebroek, a contributor to The New York Times.

She described the pregnancy as a miracle after earlier being told by doctors she couldn’t have children. She is due to give birth to a girl in May.

Extramarital sex is illegal in Qatar and Bellis said she realized she needed to leave. She repeatedly tried to get back to New Zealand in a lottery-style system for returning citizens but without success.

She said she resigned from Al Jazeera in November and the couple moved to Huylebroek’s native Belgium. But she couldn’t stay long, she said, because she wasn’t a resident. She said the only other place the couple had visas to live was Afghanistan.

Bellis said she spoke with senior Taliban contacts who told her she would be fine if she returned to Afghanistan.

Just tell people you’re married and if it escalates, call us. Don’t worry, Bellis said they told her.

She said she sent 59 documents to New Zealand authorities in Afghanistan but they rejected her application for an emergency return.

Chris Bunny, the joint head of New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system, told the Herald that Bellis’s emergency application didn’t fit a requirement that she travel within 14 days.

He said staff had reached out to Bellis about making another application that would fit within the requirements.

This is not uncommon and is an example of the team being helpful to New Zealanders who are in distressing situations, Bunny wrote.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
farid
Jan 30, 2022 08:46am
How bizarre?
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Jan 30, 2022 08:48am
She is a new Zealand passport holder. She can travel to any country practically without visa, the idea here is to exploit the situation,stay in news and get fame at the cost undermining the barbaric treatment that women are subjected under Taliban.Nobody, really knew her till this news. Pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 30, 2022 08:50am
Taliban more humane than New Zealand? New Zealand should be sanctioned for inhuman acts
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 30, 2022 08:51am
Who would've thought Taliban cared more about journalists than a Western country? I'm amazed Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 30, 2022 08:53am
Reminds you of the famous woman journalist Yvonne Ridley.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Jan 30, 2022 08:55am
Wow. Irony of ironies !
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 30, 2022 08:57am
Indeed an unfortunate situation for Charlotte Bellis. I wonder why Charlotte Bellis's partner would not marry her as that could have paved the way for them to stay in Qatar. It is also a slap on the faces of those who demonize the Taliban 24/7 and a moment of sheer embarrassment for New Zealand for not allowing the reporter to return on a preferential basis based on her condition.
Reply Recommend 0
Digital
Jan 30, 2022 09:05am
Pakistan please offer her visa and medical facilities for her delivery. Save my fellow kiwi. MIQ system in NZ is a disgrace.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Jan 30, 2022 09:27am
Amazing breaking news
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Jan 30, 2022 09:33am
Charlotte please don’t make the mistake of going to Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 30, 2022 09:34am
It's West's propaganda against Taliban about human rights. One should ask US and Europe if they're not violating human rights by not releasing afghan funds letting them die of hunger.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jan 30, 2022 09:35am
This hotel quarantine system is flawed and useless.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Jan 30, 2022 09:45am
Shame on New Zealand, can’t protect its citizens, I wonder our Muslims are any safe there either.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 30, 2022 09:50am
Wasn't she supposed to keep the deal (of being pregnant and unmarried) a secret? "Just tell people you’re married and if it escalates, call us. Don’t worry, Bellis said they told her."
Reply Recommend 0
bazinger
Jan 30, 2022 09:51am
people need to read this carefully , analyzing it and do not conclude NZ is very strict about the quarantine regulations. And no, the Taliban have not changed. She will need a male escort to go to the airport
Reply Recommend 0
Sehar
Jan 30, 2022 09:54am
@Anti-Corruption, they are not afgan funds. All donated by west only
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Jan 30, 2022 10:24am
@JackJones, she stayed in Afghanistan for years
Reply Recommend 0
Dziner
Jan 30, 2022 10:27am
Law is equal for every citizen. Thank you New Zealand
Reply Recommend 0
Gary
Jan 30, 2022 10:36am
The main issue here is Qatars law. Otherwise, she could have stayed in Qatar and given birth there
Reply Recommend 0
Jalal
Jan 30, 2022 10:44am
Feel good exaggeration of solo cases while masses men and women live in misery . Bottom line she gained attention of New Zealand authorities by playing the Taliban card .
Reply Recommend 0
Annie
Jan 30, 2022 10:52am
They are only helping you because you are white. Do you think they will let an Afghan or Muslim woman pregnant out of wedlock even live?
Reply Recommend 0
Kami
Jan 30, 2022 10:52am
NZ govt. decision is perfectly right.. there is a process she has to follow.. She left NZ on her own benefit and the returning process is clearly defined since the pandemic has begun no priorities for anyone.. that's the fair play everyone treated equally .. it is why NZ is on rank#3 on corruption index
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 30, 2022 11:03am
@Cavalier, Yes! You saw right through it. It seems well choreographed. Alas, few will understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Urooj
Jan 30, 2022 11:12am
Obviously they are providing you safety despite you being unmarried when pregnant because all restrictions and oppression is for Muslim women.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh Rathore
Jan 30, 2022 11:48am
@Cavalier, I do agree with you. Since last 30+ years, I have been living Aust and have lived/worked in NZ also. Aust NZ citizens move freely and have all entitlements as their own country. She can come Australia where there no quarantine and enjoy every entitlements including free medical.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Jan 30, 2022 12:04pm
Most welcome to Pakistan and stay as long as her country ease restrictions.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Opposition’s hot air
Updated 30 Jan, 2022

Opposition’s hot air

Opposition does not have much to show for its aggression other than empty claims and vague hopes about establishment's neutrality.
30 Jan, 2022

LG law protests

AFTER a tense few days witnessed by Karachi in which fears mounted of a return to the ethnic violence of old, the...
30 Jan, 2022

Anti-polio efforts

PRAISE from the Unicef and the WHO for Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio in the country is reassuring. This,...
Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...