Today's Paper | January 09, 2022

Afghan professor arrested for criticising Taliban, calling intelligence chief 'stooge of Pakistan'

AFPPublished January 9, 2022 - Updated January 9, 2022 02:05pm
A photo of Afghan university professor Faizullah Jalal. — Picture via Khaama Press/Twitter
A photo of Afghan university professor Faizullah Jalal. — Picture via Khaama Press/Twitter

A prominent Afghan university professor who openly criticised the Taliban's hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul, a spokesman for the government said.

Professor Faizullah Jalal has made several appearances on television talk shows since the previous US-backed government was ousted in August, blaming the Taliban for the worsening financial crisis and criticising them for ruling by force.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent, forcefully dispersing women's rights protests and briefly detaining several Afghan journalists.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Jalal had been detained on Saturday over statements he made on social media in which he was “trying to instigate people against the system and was playing with the dignity of the people”.

“He has been arrested so that others don't make similar senseless comments in the name of being a professor or scholar that harm the dignity of others,” he added.

Mujahid shared screenshots of tweets he claimed had been posted by Jalal, which said the Taliban intelligence chief was a stooge of Pakistan, and that the new government considers Afghans as “donkeys”.

In one television appearance, Jalal called Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem who was also participating — a “calf”, a grave insult in Afghanistan.

Clips of his passionate criticism went viral on social media, sparking concern he risked Taliban retribution.

Jalal's wife Massouda, who once stood as Afghanistan's first woman candidate for the presidency, posted on Facebook that her husband had been arrested by Taliban forces and detained in an unknown location.

“Dr. Jalal has fought and spoken out for justice and the national interest in all his activities pertaining to human rights,” she said.

A long-time professor of law and political science at Kabul University, Jalal has long had a reputation as a critic of Afghanistan's leaders.

On Twitter, rights group Amnesty International condemned the arrest of the lecturer “for exercising his freedom of expression and criticising the Taliban”, calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

The Taliban have formed an all-male cabinet made up entirely of members of the group, and almost exclusively of ethnic Pashtuns.

They have further restricted women's rights to work and study, triggering widespread international condemnation.

Fastrack
Jan 09, 2022 02:54pm
Anyone who speaks against democratic forces should be jailed. Democracy exists in North Korea, Afghanistan, Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Kimani
Jan 09, 2022 02:57pm
Spoilers will soon notice him and pay him, so don’t feel bad for him
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Jan 09, 2022 03:00pm
Another foreign agent. Muslim countries should be purged from these traitors.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 09, 2022 03:02pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 09, 2022 03:03pm
Serves him right
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal
Jan 09, 2022 03:06pm
What's wrong the professor said??
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Jan 09, 2022 03:19pm
Brave man for speaking the truth
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Jan 09, 2022 03:20pm
He spoke the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Sundi
Jan 09, 2022 03:21pm
He has to pay the price of it
Reply Recommend 0

