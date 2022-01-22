Dawn Logo

Gen Bajwa visits Peshawar Corps HQ; briefed on security situation

Bureau ReportPublished January 22, 2022 - Updated January 22, 2022 10:19am
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar on Friday. — ISPR
PESHAWAR: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till elimination of the menace from the country.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Gen Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters, Peshawar, on Friday where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly merged tribal districts and Pak-Afghan border fencing.

Paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers and soldiers of the army, FC, Levies, Khasadar and police, Gen Bajwa vowed that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain and complete peace would return to the country.

He praised security forces for providing an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly merged tribal districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the region.

On arrival at the Corps Headquarters, Gen Bajwa was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Faiz Hamid.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2022

