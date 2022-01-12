Security reviewed in commanders conference

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the army’s formations.

He made these remarks while chairing the 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters. The participants of the conference reviewed the security situation with particular focus on border management and internal security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Bajwa emphasised continued mission-oriented training for the formations to ensure combat readiness in view of the emerging threats and challenges.

The participants were also apprised of the progress and achievements of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The ISPR said the army chief appreciated the efforts of the formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of the people affected due to snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

