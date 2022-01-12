Dawn Logo

Security reviewed in commanders conference

Published January 12, 2022
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chairs the 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters on Tuesday. — Screengrab via ISPR
ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the army’s formations.

He made these remarks while chairing the 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters. The participants of the conference reviewed the security situation with particular focus on border management and internal security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Gen Bajwa emphasised continued mission-oriented training for the formations to ensure combat readiness in view of the emerging threats and challenges.

The participants were also apprised of the progress and achievements of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The ISPR said the army chief appreciated the efforts of the formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of the people affected due to snowstorm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

Shameful blame game
Updated 12 Jan, 2022

Shameful blame game

It is hard to grasp the logic behind the rejection of the demand for a judicial inquiry into the Murree tragedy.
12 Jan, 2022

Russia-West talks

WHILE for the most part the parleys between Russia and the Western alliance this week may simply be talks about...
12 Jan, 2022

When in jail …

IT says much about the state of justice in a society where convicted felons, guilty of crimes as grave as murder,...
New LNG terminal
Updated 11 Jan, 2022

New LNG terminal

THE ministry of energy’s abrupt decision to set up before next winter a new LNG terminal — the third in the...
11 Jan, 2022

Trust deficit

WHEN the citizens’ trust in the state and its workings begins to decrease, even routine incidents are eyed with...
11 Jan, 2022

Textbooks embezzlement

CORRUPTION appears to be the common thread in the systemic issues that plague the country’s education sector. Be ...