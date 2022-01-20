Dawn Logo

At least 3 dead, 20 injured in bomb blast in Lahore's Anarkali area

Imran GabolPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated January 20, 2022 04:30pm
Security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast at a busy shopping district in Lahore on January 20. — AFP
At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a blast in Pan Mandi in Lahore's Anarkali area, officials said on Thursday.

The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif. He said that a bomb was "planted" in a motorcycle but did not provide further details.

The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near Lahore's famous Anarkali bazaar, witnesses said. TV footage showed burning motorcycles in a crowded bazaar, as the wounded cried for help.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the incident, Lahore Police DIG Operations Abid Khan said that the impact of the blast had left behind a crater which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.

"Our technical team is collecting evidence. We will reach a conclusion on the basis of their analysis," he said.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, meanwhile, said that the blast took place in the last lane of Anarkali bazaar, close to Circular Road. He said the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked outside a bank in the area.

He also confirmed that three people had died in the incident, adding that the nature of the blast would be determined by the Forensic Science Agency, the Safe City Authority and the bomb disposal squad.

The DC said that two of the injured were in critical condition while the wounded were being treated at Mayo Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

In a separate statement, Buzdar condemned the blast and said that those responsible would be arrested and justice would be ensured. "This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order. Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law," he said.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the Lahore deputy commissioner directed the civil defence officer to deploy a bomb disposal squad to the area and said that a complete and thorough sweep of the area should be conducted.

Politicians condemn incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to those who were wounded. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that a blast in an area like Anarkali was incredibly sad and disturbing. She prayed for those killed and injured in the incident.

PPP's Sherry Rehman said she was "shocked and sorry" to hear about the blast in Lahore.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the blast.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a blast in Lahore's historical and lively area of Anarkali," he tweeted.

He added that an incident of terrorism in Lahore, following one in Islamabad was not a good omen for the country. He also prayed for the complete recovery of those injured in the blast.

Additional input from AP

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Comments (14)
Trueman
Jan 20, 2022 03:21pm
When Ik is at loss for answers, such things happen...
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush
Jan 20, 2022 03:27pm
It is unfortunate that common people have to die like this. Terrorism and violence in all its forms must be condemned by all concerned.
Reply Recommend 0
Qawwali
Jan 20, 2022 03:27pm
Where is NSA Moeed Yusuf and his National Security Policy?
Reply Recommend 0
Praveen
Jan 20, 2022 03:29pm
Blame it on India ?
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Jan 20, 2022 03:29pm
Dont tell another gas cylinder or sewage pipeline
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2022 03:31pm
Cause to be investigated. If its the despicable enemy, response would be swift and painful.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim Khan
Jan 20, 2022 03:31pm
Sad.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jan 20, 2022 03:34pm
It has begun.
Reply Recommend 0
nir
Jan 20, 2022 03:36pm
only radicals and politicians are rejoicing. Innocents are dying on the roads. Tragic news. Om shanti
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 20, 2022 03:36pm
In my view, all this is done to create panic and incite anti state elements. So don't worry, our security services will soon identify the source and culprits, in the meantime, be vigilant, don't get excited, be calm and act wisely.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jan 20, 2022 03:37pm
Surely it's time for Buzdar to pack his bag and go. No improvement since he took office.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 20, 2022 03:40pm
Enemy at the Gate !
Reply Recommend 0
Muted
Jan 20, 2022 03:40pm
India's ugly terrorist financing is not going to stop Pakistan from the progress. Remember this Mr Modi, all your attempts to destabilise Pakistan will eventually fail like your miserable self.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 20, 2022 03:49pm
This government is complete failure in providing security or any other services to people of Pakistan. Someone has to see and take stern measures.
Reply Recommend 0

