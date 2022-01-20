Dawn Logo

At least 2 dead, 26 injured in bomb blast in Lahore's Anarkali area

Imran GabolPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated January 20, 2022 08:14pm
Security officials inspect the site of a bomb blast at a busy shopping district in Lahore on January 20. — AFP
At least two people were killed and 26 injured in a blast in Pan Mandi in Lahore's Anarkali area, officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said three persons were killed in the blast, but Lahore Capital City Police Officer spokesperson Mubashir Hussain later confirmed two casualties.

Police spokesperson Rana Arif also told Dawn.com that the blast was caused by a bomb "planted" in a motorcycle but did not provide further details.

The blast was so powerful that it damaged several shops near Lahore's famous Anarkali bazaar, witnesses said. TV footage showed burning motorcycles in a crowded bazaar, as the wounded cried for help.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the incident, Lahore Police DIG Operations Abid Khan said that the impact of the blast had left behind a crater which suggested that it was caused by a bomb.

"Our technical team is collecting evidence. We will reach a conclusion on the basis of their analysis," he said.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha, meanwhile, said that the blast took place in the last lane of Anarkali bazaar, close to Circular Road. He said the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle which was parked outside a bank in the area.

He also confirmed that three people had died in the incident, adding that the nature of the blast would be determined by the Forensic Science Agency, the Safe City Authority and the bomb disposal squad.

The DC said that two of the injured were in critical condition while the wounded were being treated at Mayo Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.

In a separate statement, Buzdar condemned the blast and said that those responsible would be arrested and justice would be ensured. "This incident is aimed at sabotaging the atmosphere of law and order. Those responsible for the blast will not be able to escape the clutches of the law," he said.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the Lahore deputy commissioner directed the civil defence officer to deploy a bomb disposal squad to the area and said that a complete and thorough sweep of the area should be conducted.

Politicians condemn incident

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing in a statement, urging authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to those who were wounded. He also sought a report from the Punjab government.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that a blast in an area like Anarkali was incredibly sad and disturbing. She prayed for those killed and injured in the incident.

PPP's Sherry Rehman said she was "shocked and sorry" to hear about the blast in Lahore.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the families of those killed in the blast.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in a blast in Lahore's historical and lively area of Anarkali," he tweeted.

He added that an incident of terrorism in Lahore, following one in Islamabad was not a good omen for the country. He also prayed for the complete recovery of those injured in the blast.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also condemned the incident and expressed grief over the lives lost. He said that he had sought a report from the Punjab government.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the enemy takes such steps to spread chaos and uncertainty in an effort to damage the economy. He urged TV channels to report the incident and refrain from indulging in sensationalism.

Additional input from AP

Trueman
Jan 20, 2022 03:21pm
When Ik is at loss for answers, such things happen...
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush
Jan 20, 2022 03:27pm
It is unfortunate that common people have to die like this. Terrorism and violence in all its forms must be condemned by all concerned.
Reply Recommend 0
Qawwali
Jan 20, 2022 03:27pm
Where is NSA Moeed Yusuf and his National Security Policy?
Reply Recommend 0
Praveen
Jan 20, 2022 03:29pm
Blame it on India ?
Reply Recommend 0
Captain Right
Jan 20, 2022 03:29pm
Dont tell another gas cylinder or sewage pipeline
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2022 03:31pm
Cause to be investigated. If its the despicable enemy, response would be swift and painful.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim Khan
Jan 20, 2022 03:31pm
Sad.RIP.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Jan 20, 2022 03:34pm
It has begun.
Reply Recommend 0
nir
Jan 20, 2022 03:36pm
only radicals and politicians are rejoicing. Innocents are dying on the roads. Tragic news. Om shanti
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jan 20, 2022 03:36pm
In my view, all this is done to create panic and incite anti state elements. So don't worry, our security services will soon identify the source and culprits, in the meantime, be vigilant, don't get excited, be calm and act wisely.
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
Jan 20, 2022 03:37pm
Surely it's time for Buzdar to pack his bag and go. No improvement since he took office.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 20, 2022 03:40pm
Enemy at the Gate !
Reply Recommend 0
Muted
Jan 20, 2022 03:40pm
India's ugly terrorist financing is not going to stop Pakistan from the progress. Remember this Mr Modi, all your attempts to destabilise Pakistan will eventually fail like your miserable self.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 20, 2022 03:49pm
This government is complete failure in providing security or any other services to people of Pakistan. Someone has to see and take stern measures.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Jan 20, 2022 04:04pm
@Praveen , Without any doubt India is involved. The pity thing is that they don't want Cricket teams to visit Pakistan. They think they can demoralize this nation by such cheap tactics.
Reply Recommend 0
Madness
Jan 20, 2022 04:06pm
CCTV surveillance should be heavily invested in and all these ill-organised shopping areas monitored by armed security guards , these tactics should be part of national security. There should be separate parking areas of vehicles which are also monitored by security. Then we will see who will die !
Reply Recommend 0
lexi
Jan 20, 2022 04:19pm
IK and current sit-in governance is responsible of such accidents (motorway rape, Noor Mukadam murder, Murree tragedy, FATF greylist, AirIQ air quality, and many more).
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jan 20, 2022 04:24pm
Case for imposing emergency and strict central authority like Presidential system strengthened by such random terrorist acts.
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
Jan 20, 2022 04:27pm
You reap what you sow..
Reply Recommend 0
Khan D
Jan 20, 2022 04:29pm
@Muted, Just thinking about your statement.How is it possible to destabilise Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 20, 2022 04:34pm
Never vote for PTI ever again. They have lost control of the economy, security, foreign policy - failures all around
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2022 04:38pm
PTI ministers will soon come out and blame it on TLP or India or Jews or NS to hide their failures and incompetence.
Reply Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 20, 2022 04:38pm
Very High possibility of another gas explosion
Reply Recommend 0
Indoaryan
Jan 20, 2022 04:44pm
Self inflicted death by thousand cuts , our sympathies are with the Pakistani people who suffer needlessly…..one can’t imagine the grief of a mother who lost her 9 yrs. old son to this senseless conflict.
Reply Recommend 0
Hawk
Jan 20, 2022 04:50pm
Very sad . Unfortunately , Pakistan is still not safe 100%. Please dont make political scoring on innocent killing.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseer. A
Jan 20, 2022 04:52pm
ban motor cycles
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 20, 2022 05:00pm
What a gruesome, grisly, grim, gross, gigantic, grave and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0
Roller
Jan 20, 2022 05:02pm
This is IK diverting attention from his dire policies and general problems in country
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Jan 20, 2022 05:05pm
Surely TTP.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrash
Jan 20, 2022 05:07pm
@Fastrack, look within!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul Mishra
Jan 20, 2022 05:10pm
Really sad to hear about this tragic incident. It's high time something needs to be done.
Reply Recommend 0
Ammer
Jan 20, 2022 05:21pm
keep on supporting the Taliban, unlike the majority of Pakistanis, I'm under no illusions of who targeted these innocent people..my deepest & sincere condolences to the victims' families
Reply Recommend 0
Ammer
Jan 20, 2022 05:21pm
@Praveen , like we always do....ignoring the problem as per freakin' usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Jan 20, 2022 05:22pm
being sorry is easy, do something about it. Find the culprits and most importantly those at the top who ordered this.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Jan 20, 2022 05:22pm
This spineless, compromising, incompetent government should be gone before further worsening the condition of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Jan 20, 2022 05:23pm
Another attack financed and co-ordinated from literally right across the border. Pakistan's refusal to act against the financiers of these terrorist acts means it will only continue.
Reply Recommend 0
Hilla-le-pakistan
Jan 20, 2022 05:26pm
Timing of this blast is interesting , question is who will benefit with this mindless action?
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak
Jan 20, 2022 05:32pm
Terrible news, RIP for the succumbed victims
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 20, 2022 05:35pm
It’s a terrible tragedy. In the video is that Lahore? Looks worse than Afghanistan and Syria.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 20, 2022 05:41pm
@Muted, “ India's ugly terrorist financing is not going to stop Pakistan from the progress. Remember this Mr Modi, all your attempts to destabilise Pakistan …”- propaganda is strong in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Jan 20, 2022 05:42pm
Fruits of supporting undesirables. And we see no lessons have been learned.
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jan 20, 2022 05:42pm
Rest In Peace and soon recovery for injured persons.
Reply Recommend 0
Buriro
Jan 20, 2022 05:44pm
No doubt TTP is behind this explosion, we condemn this and as a Pakistani, I request to the government they must be hung
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Jan 20, 2022 05:45pm
But they still say "all is well", as public suffering and lives means nothing to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Jan 20, 2022 05:50pm
As you sow so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 20, 2022 05:51pm
@Trueman, Seriously? People lost their lives, and you want to turn it into hate ?
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Jan 20, 2022 05:55pm
Tragic! My condolences to all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.
Reply Recommend 0
Tug boat
Jan 20, 2022 05:57pm
Pakistan should stop these false flag operations.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Jan 20, 2022 06:00pm
Yes we know it's gonna happen as Australia tour was around the corner.. hope our enemy will face the similar circumstances one day..
Reply Recommend 0
Jay Nelliot
Jan 20, 2022 06:07pm
I am very sad to hear this news. May the peace prevail and people are able to live normal life soon. Sincere condolences
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan
Jan 20, 2022 06:09pm
Wherever in the world there’s a terrorist act, in most cases, the root is traced back to Pakistan. But when in Pakistan any such act happens, there’s a tendency to point finger at India. First step to address a problem and find a solution is to acknowledge the problem. It’s stupid to think there’s no problem within.
Reply Recommend 0
Competent
Jan 20, 2022 06:17pm
Peaceful community doing what they do best...
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jan 20, 2022 06:40pm
TTP is wreaking havoc. Saddest day for the nation. What is Dr. Moeed Yusuf doing? Him and his National Security policy that focuses mainly on geo-economics. What happened to the core of the policy that safety and security of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Jan 20, 2022 06:45pm
Our foreign policy and Afghan policy have started delivering the dividend. most defeating is our NSA unable to reach out to a non state enitty.
Reply Recommend 0
Not So Smart
Jan 20, 2022 06:48pm
We seems to be the biggest supporters of the freedom fighters thru out the world specially in our neighborhood. We should know what type of freedom fighters are involved this time.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 20, 2022 06:54pm
Just blame India and brush under carpet
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Jan 20, 2022 06:55pm
Indian written all over this.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 20, 2022 06:57pm
Taliban showing true colours
Reply Recommend 0
I love u Pakistan
Jan 20, 2022 07:06pm
@Muted, why do you blame Modi when our own Muslim groups are attacking us? Is TTP Indian? Is BLA Indian? Is TTA Indian?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2022 07:09pm
@Trueman, When Ik is at loss for answers, such things happen. Modi behind it.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 20, 2022 07:11pm
@Praveen , Blame it on India ? Because it is India only enemy of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Neena
Jan 20, 2022 07:13pm
This is so unfortunate. In Lahore?
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal
Jan 20, 2022 07:16pm
@Fastrack, your standard statement but our present govt is useless
Reply Recommend 0
Texan
Jan 20, 2022 07:17pm
Taliban know where these people hide in Afghanistan. Taliban are their worst enemy with making friends with TTP against the only country standing for them.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 20, 2022 07:18pm
@Muted, lets show proof and go to UN, if none then keep quite
Reply Recommend 0
Narayan
Jan 20, 2022 07:22pm
@Fastrack, so if it is not hug them?
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Jan 20, 2022 07:26pm
Maybe workplace accident.
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Jan 20, 2022 07:30pm
@Zak , blaming is OK ... but do something about it ?? Why don't you carry out a surgical strike ???
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Jan 20, 2022 07:31pm
Sad loss of innocent lives. This can only be home grown terror.
Reply Recommend 0
Aashish
Jan 20, 2022 07:34pm
RIP dear pakistani people. Lahore is love
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak maheshwari
Jan 20, 2022 07:44pm
Sorry about all the lives lost. RIP
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Jan 20, 2022 07:44pm
Blame it on India !
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 20, 2022 07:44pm
This is what happens when IK spends time on Afghanistan, India and Kashmir instead of working on domestic mattes, internal security etc. Then IK blames India without any evidence or proof.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 20, 2022 07:47pm
The enemy is a coward because not only does it always attack from behind, out of its coward nature, it always targets soft targets. However, the resolve of the Pakistani nation is way stronger than the enemy will ever know.
Reply Recommend 0
THQ
Jan 20, 2022 07:47pm
Indian terrorists are ruining our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Jan 20, 2022 07:49pm
@Zak , Afghans are enemies too. They stopped fencing!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Jan 20, 2022 07:51pm
Cylinder blast is called a bomb blast
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Ahmad
Jan 20, 2022 08:03pm
@Qawwali, policy does not guarantee security. It's just a get together for our Elites to show they are doing something for public
Reply Recommend 0
Shasyendra Yadav
Jan 20, 2022 08:05pm
Normal day in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
Jan 20, 2022 08:11pm
To the civilized civil society, not a single human life is expendable, even that of the oppressor, whereas to the mindless terrorist, even the loss of innocent lives is acceptable in the pursuit of their foreign financed mission.
Reply Recommend 0
Zanj
Jan 20, 2022 08:11pm
@M. Emad, enemy is within
Reply Recommend 0
Masood Khan
Jan 20, 2022 08:11pm
@Praveen , It is undoubtedly INDIA and only India. They do not want Sikhs to visit their holy sites specially the one's in Punjab. Lahore was an easy target because of the population and unrest caused by PML-N and others. PRESIDENTIAL rule is needed. Pay attention Mr. IK, before it is too late.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Jan 20, 2022 08:13pm
@Muted, Trust me. India does not have the sophestication to carry out an attack like this. Also, if it is India, why is your govt not stating it. This is TTP
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Jan 20, 2022 08:41pm
Tragic news. Heart goes out to bereaved families. Hope the injured will be provided prompt help and treatment!
Reply Recommend 0

